Four companies have thrown their hat into the ring with a bid for the contract to build the Marsascala marina project, according to documents tabled in parliament.

In response to a parliamentary question, Transport Minister Ian Borg said that there are four companies bidding for the contract; Harbour Management JV; Scala Marina JV; G&P Borg Ltd; and Bonnici Brothers Services.

Two of these bids are joint ventures. Harbour Management is made up of Italian firm MCS, engineer Stefano Puppo, architect Marcofilippo Alborno, geologist Marco Abbo, as well as Turkish companies Onepage Teknoloji and Iven Insaat Marina Yatirimleri.

The Scala Marina joint venture includes Marina Di Valletta LTD, Naipaul Developments Ltd, V&C contractors, Bitmac Limited and Schembri Barbros Ltd.

Plans for the Marsascala marina project were made public in August when transport Malta published a pre-qualification document, which included early drawings that suggested most of the public bay would be swept up by pontoons in the process.

The proposal has drawn the ire public's, with arguments that the marina plans would interfere with various recreational activities and conservation efforts.

The Marsascala council and residents have so far opposed the principle of turning the bay into a marina, with several protests organised since, including one last week.

There are fears the plans would complicate ongoing rehabilitation efforts in Il-Magħluq tal-Baħar, an area of protected saline marshland, while Marsascala-based fishermen have spoken out about their fears of the impact on their livelihoods.