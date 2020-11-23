Four ministers were sworn in to office on Monday, following a Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Saturday.

Clyde Caruana, Miriam Dalli, Justyne Caruana and Clayton Bartolo were sworn in by President George Vella.

Caruana, who served as the prime minister's chief of staff, is now Malta's Finance Minister, replacing Edward Scicluna, who will take up the governorship of the Central Bank of Malta.

Former MEP Miriam Dalli has been handed the energy, enterprise and sustainable development portfolio.

Caruana and Dalli were both sworn into parliament in October.

Justyne Caruana, who resigned as Gozo Minister in January over her husband's links to Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, has returned to Cabinet, taking on the education portfolio.

Clayton Bartolo was promoted from parliamentary secretary for financial services to Tourism and Consumer Protection Minister.

The reshuffle has dealt a blow to three members of Cabinet who came under fire for the way in which they handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silvio Parnis lost his parliamentary secretariat for active ageing, while Julia Farrugia Portelli lost her tourism portfolio.

She is now in charge of the inclusion and quality of life portfolio.

Former education minister Owen Bonnici has meanwhile been moved to research and innovation.