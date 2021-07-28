Much fanfare accompanied the Wied Fulija regeneration project, which, besides the sudden drive to ‘inject green spaces’, has also served to kick some life into the environment ministry. Predictably, there will be more such trumpeting as we near the elections, with similar projects in the pipeline.

The fanfare was louder than that accompanying one of two reforms for which Aaron Farrugia deserves credit: that which severely restricted the possibility of new fuel pumps being built on ODZ. Sadly, Farrugia would then shoot himself in the foot at very close range when his decision to extend all planning permits by three years (candy for constructors) resulted in a fuel pump being resurrected and built in the heart of his own constituency in Żebbuġ.

Other reforms have yet to see the light of day. For example, whatever happened to the review of the rural policy, which had been penned by none other than Elizabeth Ellul? Interestingly, Farrugia’s tenure began with the ‘reassignment’ of such controversial figures to smaller PA boards; their legacy, however, lives on with ODZ applications still being decided according to the old, heinous policy.

I understand the minister’s urge to publicise Wied Fulija, even the PR overdrive around it. I will certainly not criticise the project itself; it is much needed, and the government itself knows this too. The problem is that Wied Fulija, Sant’Antnin or the parking lot in Ħamrun will do nothing to assuage the justified cynicism around the doings of the ministry, and, in general, about the big picture.

Farrugia may have started off with the best intents, seeking to open a desperately needed channel of communication between the government and NGOs. However, soon after the fuel policy was reviewed, Farrugia started to lose steam. As time went by, he stepped deeper into the shadows of his predecessor and district rival, Ian Borg, whose road-building projects have seen the former planning minister steamroll over authorities that should be loyal to Farrugia.

In this regard, the NGOs have harshly criticised ERA head Victor Axiak, asking for his removal after a spate of shocking decisions favoured, sanctioned or turned a blind eye to some projects backed directly or covertly by Borg. Farrugia dug his head in the sand and, despite the boardroom blunders from the environmental regulator (take Comino, for one) and the resignation of the NGOs’ representative, stuck by the beleaguered professor.

Farrugia’s other feather in an otherwise barren cap is the setting up of the Building and Construction Authority. And while we had welcomed this step forward, our disappointment at some of the gaping loopholes in this authority remains. Farrugia may be less aggressive than Borg in this regard but his policies are a polished execution of government’s line, whereby the development lobby is continuously given the red carpet, despite the bloodstains dotting the textile.

As the country reels under the weight of the record of residential permits issued in 2017-18, the pandemic has not done enough to tame the ravages of our skyline, our open spaces, our towns and, in some cases, our coast. Farrugia is also squarely responsible for this, seeing that, instead of trying to slow down an overheating, overbearing industry, planning concessions are still being given to anyone with enough bags of money – no questions asked – without consideration for supply and demand.

Finally, accusations of hypocrisy directed towards the environment minister would be fair game, considering that the celebrations around Wied Fulija come a few months after Farrugia himself, together with other compadres, signed an agreement granting the administration of huge swathes of public land to the FKNK. This resulted in hundreds of Maltese being unable to enjoy our countryside freely, while all of three rangers were presumably keeping law and order.

Embellishment and regeneration projects are fine but their contribution to meaningful change is only relative. The fanfare thus becomes a mix between self-promotion and desperate papering over of the multiple cracks under Farrugia’s seat: in the background, we hear of developers flouting planning laws, road builders ignoring the authorities’ directions, the approval of horrific projects (no garden can compensate the collective losses suffered by Pembroke residents, starting with sunlight) and inexistent enforcement.

Surely, and Farrugia will understand this, regenerating a valley does not merit bombastic titles about grey turning into green.

The minister’s choice of header not only lacks credibility but is also preposterous. Going green involves, for example, instilling cultural change when it comes to the use of cars, the switch to truly sustainable development including a capping on yearly construction activity, the protection of farmland and its produce and the safeguarding of the coast from the invasion of catamaran owners and kiosk concessionaires.

Instead, there is a huge hunger for new roads everywhere, so much so that it’s impossible to keep track of which areas are being tarmacked over before the election. The huge monstrosities planned for Msida and Mrieħel respectively hang in the air, two death knells waiting to sound. Farrugia appears powerless, if not unenthusiastic, to change the government’s direction even while Castille rehearses the song about “giving the environment priority”.

Crumbs falling from the huge table at which the environmental lobby is never present cannot be taken as bona fide gifts. Comparisons may be odious and more so for Farrugia who, compared to Borg, can even be accused of not walking the talk. Sadly, his bullish predecessor did and Farrugia has done little, alas too little, to remedy the damage.

As we remain firmly in the grey, the true transition to green will take a minister who is not afraid of taking decisions and is not bullied into taking them.