The first Good Friday processions since 2019 might be hit by high winds that could possibly turn into a gale, according to weather forecasting sites.

After a two-year hiatus forced by COVID health restrictions, devotees are looking forward to taking part in, or watching, the traditional Good Friday processions that take to the streets in several localities across the island in two days' time.

However, those plans might be impacted by dire weather conditions.

According to the airport's meteorological office, force six east-northeast winds on Thursday will increase to force seven winds by Friday.

The temperature will also drop slightly from a high 19°C and low 14°C on Thursday to a high 18°C and low 13°C on Friday.

Windfinder is meanwhile predicting stronger gusts reaching up to force 10 on Friday.

According to the online site, the wind force will reach 29 knots (force seven) with a gusting force nine (42 knots) on Thursday afternoon.

By Friday, the wind force is forecast at a gale force of 34 knots (force eight), with a gusting force 10 (49 knots).

'Preparations in full swing'

Good Friday procession organisers who spoke to Times of Malta said preparations are in full swing.

Gilmour Zammit, a member of the sedja ta' l-arcikonfraternita tas-Santissmu Kurcifiss said preparations for the procession leaving the Valletta church of the Nativity of Our Lady, commonly known as ta' Ġieżu, are in full swing.

Some 400 people take part in the ta' Ġieżu procession.

The organising committee, he noted, will reconvene on Friday morning to discuss the weather conditions, as forecasts could change any minute, he said.

There are, however, several precautions that could be taken, such as ensuring statues depicting various stages from the Passion of the Christ do not stop at street corners, where wind gusts are strongest.

Large banners depicting phrases from the Scripture and the large sheet typically adorning the statue of the Lady of Sorrows would also not make it to the procession if the wind remained strong.

Paul Azzopardi, from the Haz-Zebbug Gimgha l-Kbira organising committee, also said preparations were ongoing, with costumes being distributed among participants.

Some 870 people take part in the procession, and the organisers would have been planning the event for a year.

"At the bottom of our heart, we really wish that the procession will be held as planned. However, we all know that it's not in our hands: if it's meant to be, it will be.

Fireworks Festival delayed

The Holy Week processions are not the only events set to be impacted by the weather.

This year's Malta International Fireworks Festival has also been postponed by a few days and will kick off on April 20 instead of April 17.

The organisers said that forecasted adverse weather conditions this weekend could impact the health and safety of participants, staff and viewers.

Catamaran crossings to Sicily, Gozo cancelled

Virtu and Gozo Fast Ferries have both advised that all crossings to Gozo have been cancelled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Virtu has also cancelled all crossings to Sicily on Thursday but is operating extra voyages on Wednesday.

Some evening Wednesday trips have also been cancelled.