The suspect in a hit-and-run accident in Żejtun had cancelled a meeting with a friend shortly after the fatal collision, saying that he had run over someone and was not in the mood of catching up.

These details about that tragic August episode were revealed in the ongoing compilation of evidence against 23-year-old Dean Donovan Frendo who is pleading not guilty to involuntary murder after allegedly running over Antoine Degabriele on August 4 night in Triq President Anton Buttigieg.

The victim’s lifeless body was discovered the next morning, lying face up on a grassy patch close to the pavement, just four or five metres away from traffic lights.

Frendo was subsequently tracked down as the suspected driver of the silver Mazda vehicle captured on CCTV footage as it flashed past, following closely another vehicle, seconds before the fatal impact.

Police are claiming that it was the second vehicle that hit the victim, hurling him into the air before he turned over and landed on the ground.

The suspect stands accused of involuntary murder, reckless driving, failing to stop after the collision as well as tampering with evidence in the aftermath of the incident.

He was granted bail earlier this month by the Criminal Court by means of a decree whereby Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera flagged the need for authorities to introduce electronic tagging.

Such remote monitoring of people awaiting judgment would ensure that society is better protected while allowing courts to impose less onerous conditions for bail, the judge had stressed.

Suspect cancels meeting with friend

When the case continued on Wednesday, among the witnesses summoned by the prosecution was a female friend of the accused.

She said that she had known Frendo for two years and communicated with him on Instagram.

In August, prior to the incident, the two had agreed to meet so that Frendo could order a pair of glasses from the Qormi shop where she worked.

But when she sent him a message on Instagram to confirm the meeting, he texted her back saying that he had run over someone and was not in the mood to meet up.

She subsequently video-called her friend, but he only mentioned the alleged incident once in the chat.

Frendo also sent her a photo of his car showing the damaged windscreen, but the witness told the court that she had deleted all the chat and had told her grandma and the police about this episode.

Concerned cousin

The court also heard a police sergeant testify about how Degabriele’s cousin had been concerned after the victim failed to return from work late that night and had filed a report.

When news of the incident emerged, the cousin feared that Degabriele was the victim.

He later told police that Degabriele worked at a Marsaxlokk restaurant and used to travel on foot or by public transport.

When contacted, the owner of the restaurant confirmed that Antoine had been on duty that night and had left work at around 11pm with a colleague.

That colleague confirmed that she had walked out of the restaurant with Antoine who then decided to proceed to Żejtun on foot after missing the bus.

A third party who lived in Marsaxlokk also confirmed that he had spotted the victim walking by at around 11pm, heading towards Żejtun.

Footage shows pedestrian was hit at 11.24pm

At around 11.24pm CCTV footage from the accident site showed two vehicles flashing past at excessive speed and a pedestrian being flung into the air.

The vehicles drove on in the direction of Birżebbuġa.

When police later identified Frendo as the suspect, they obtained an arrest warrant and subsequently tracked down the youth who was sleeping at his grandmother’s house.

The case, presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, continues.

Inspectors Roderick Spiteri and Shawn Pawney are prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb are defence counsel. Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta are appearing parte civile.