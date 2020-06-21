Keith Schembri, Joseph Muscat’s former chief of staff, has promised to open up when he gives testimony in court on Monday.

The time has finally come, tomorrow I will speak out and reveal the truth,” Schembri said in a rare Facebook post.

Schembri is due to testify in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the businessman suspected of having masterminded the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

His appearance was requested last February by Fenech’s defence team but sittings were then interrupted by the COVID-19 emergency.

Also due to give evidence on Monday is Adrian Vella, the doctor who allegedly sneaked a note from Schembri to Fenech when the latter was arrested.

The last sitting of the compilation of evidence was held last Monday when Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed murder plot middleman who has turned state witness, said that former deputy police chief Silvio Valletta and Schembri leaked information about the murder probe to Yorgen Fenech.

The claims had been made before and were denied by both Schembri and Valletta, both close friends of Fenech.



Schembri also testified in December, along with Theuma, in a constitutional case instituted by Fenech for the removal of Inspector Keith Arnaud from the murder investigation.

During that sitting Schembri admitted that he spent 24 minutes on the phone with Fenech just before Fenech tried to flee the island but was arrested.

He denied informing Fenech of the investigation and said he told nobody of his friendship with the murder suspect.

He also denied writing any note passed on to Fenech when he was being questioned.

Schembri also pointed out that he had personally called the police commissioner, to rope in the FBI, on the night of the Caruana Galizia murder.

Schembri himself was arrested and questioned by police in November.

Times of Malta had reported how his mobile phone went off the network around an hour and a half before he was arrested.

He had then told investigators that he had lost his phone.

Schembri resigned as chief of staff on November 26, at the time of his arrest amid reports that Fenech had made several claims linking him to corrupt deals as well as Theuma. It later resulted that he had given Theuma a phantom government job. Theuma never went to work but received his salary at home.

Last week Times of Malta revealed how 17 Black, a secret company owned by Fenech, made millions in profit when state-owned Enemalta bought a windfarm in Montenegro from a company which two weeks previously had bought the complex for a considerably lower price.

The selling company a few months later deposited 'profits' in 17 Black's account.

Caruana Galizia had revealed in 2016 how 17 Black was a vehicle meant to be used to deposit funds into secret Panama companies owned by Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi.

Last November 11, Schembri avoided cross-examination about 17 Black as he dropped libel proceedings he had instituted against former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.