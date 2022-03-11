This is the 18th day of the electoral campaign. As we have been doing in the past days, we will continue to bring you a rundown of events as they happen.

Read past blogs: Day one | day two | day three | day four | day five | day eight | day nine | day 10 | day 11 | day 12 | day 15 | day 16 | day 17

Spotted something worth noting? Get in touch at newsroom@timesofmalta.com

Please refresh for constant updates

Live blog

Your money, my votes

9.25am Jose Herrera announced a €570,000 investment in one of his constituencies. Alex Muscat and Roderick Galdes unveiled open space investments in their districts. Silvio Schembri announced repairs in his hometown. Miriam Dalli celebrated the completion of a restored reservoir in one of her constituencies.

All those projects are funded by your taxes, and all were announced during the election campaign by ministers seeking reelection.

They’re far from being the only such cases: almost half of all official events held since the election was announced have been of ministers holding forth in their own electoral districts.

Unsurprisingly, they see nothing wrong with this. See our full story.

Video: Jonathan Borg

What's on today's agenda?

9.15am Labour: It’s a big day for Labour: the party is holding a general conference this evening, during which it is expected to unveil its electoral manifesto. That begins at 7pm.

The party is holding a press conference at 10am and it’s wheeling out two heavyweights for it – Clyde Caruana and Ian Borg.

PN: Bernard Grech will make a soapbox appearance in Qrendi at 5.30pm and then move to Tarxien, where the PN will be holding an evening event with its fourth district candidates.

There will no doubt be other events earlier in the day, but there have been no announcements yet.

Rules for voters in quarantine

8.51am If you end up in quarantine or self-isolation due to COVID-19 between March 12 and 26, you’ll be voting at a special centre.

That’s the crux of an Electoral Commission notice regarding such cases. There’s no word about where these specialised centres will be set up yet, with the commission saying the arrangements “are being put in place”.

Here’s an abridged version of the rules.

Anyone who is COVID-positive or in quarantine from March 12 until the election date can only vote at a specialised centre. If you qualify, ignore the polling station marked on your voting document. Authorities will be contacting you to tell you where you need to go to vote instead. If you qualify and want to avail of early voting, you need to apply for permission to do so by by emailing covid-19.electoral@gov.mt. You have until 12pm on March 18 to apply. If you will be in mandatory quarantine after arriving from an overseas country, you’ll need to make arrangements to have your voting document collected. Anyone who does not collect their voting document by midnight of March 24 is not on the list of quarantining voters provided by health authorities by 9pm on March 25

will not be allowed to vote.

If all of this is confusing, call 2226 1010 from 8.00am to 2.00pm and from 3.00pm to 8.00pm or e-mail covid-19.electoral@gov.mt.

Or have a read of the rules in full.

Yesterday's leaders' debate

8.45am Political party leaders sparred in the first major debate at the university yesterday with both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Bernard Grech surviving relatively unscathed.

It was a rowdy one, characterised by noticeable loud cheers for the Prime Minister and often loud jeers for the Opposition leader.

The controversial subject of abortion came up during that debate with Abela acknowledging that the debate is ongoing and Grech saying that while it is important for the country to have a discussion on abortion, his party was in favour of life “from conception to death”.

We asked five analysts to give us their verdict about who they think won it.

Good morning

8.30am Good morning and welcome to our live blog. We have not yet been informed what the political leaders will be doing this morning but Labour have their general conference tonight, during which they will launch their electoral manifesto.