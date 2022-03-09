Wednesday is day 17 in the general election campaign, which culminates with a national vote on March 26.

Keep tabs on the campaign throughout the day in our live blog below.

Read past blogs: Day one | day two | day three | day four | day five | day eight | day nine | day 10 | day 11 | day 12 | day 15 | day 16

Live blog

Ministers bask in reflected glory

10.14am An Indian multinational pharmaceutical firm, Torrent Pharma, is investing €22 million into its Malta-based operations.

Robert Abela is on hand to announce it, of course. But so too are ministers Miriam Dalli and Silvio Schembri and parliamentary secretary Deo Debattista. Quite the entourage.

Watch the announcement in the video below.

Labour and PN battle it out on TVM

9.55am Expect another political debate on the national broadcaster this evening.

Julie Zahra and Ivan J. Bartolo will be representing the PN, with Labour sending Byron Camilleri and Jonathan Attard.

TVM reporter Liam Carter will moderate the event, which will be aired at 8.45pm.

Another PN push for the young vote

9.47am Bernard Grech made very public visits to Junior College and the University campus last week.

He's now following it up with a visit to the MCAST campus in Paola this morning, scheduled for 10.30am.

What happened yesterday?

8.46am A brief reminder of yesterday's key points and claims:

Labour pledged to make contraceptives and the morning-after pill free. The PN and Volt Malta have also made this pledge. The PL also pledged to start screening women for breast cancer at 45, rather than 50.

The PN promised hunters it would fight for spring hunting and work to "simplify" hunting regulations.

The entertainment sector was up in arms after Julia Farrugia Portelli mocked PN candidate Julie Zahra by telling her “we’re not singing on a stage here”. Zahra is also a singer.

Labour and the PN crossed swords over proposals for pensions and ESG-compliant businesses.

Good morning

8.40am Good morning and welcome to today's live blog.

It's a slow start to the day, election-wise.

Prime Minister Robert Abela will be announcing an investment by an Indian pharmaceutical company, Torrent Pharma, at 10am. There's no word on Bernard Grech's morning plans just yet.