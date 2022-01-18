The European Parliament elects a new president on Tuesday, with Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola the clear favourite.

Should she be elected president, Metsola will become the first Maltese politician to become an EU president and the third woman to lead the European Parliament.

Follow events with our live blog.

Live blog

Who are the other candidates?

8.31am Metsola is the clear frontrunner. But she is not running uncontested.

Swedish MEP Alice Bah Kuhnke is running as a Greens candidate; Spanish MEP Sira Rego is representing the Left; and Polish MEP Kosma Zlotowski is running as the European Conservatives and Reformists candidate.

But while anything can happen in an election, EU insiders say that Metsola's victory is practically a foregone conclusion at this stage, with even the S&D grouping having pledged its support.

The four candidates in the running.

What to expect?

8.27am Good morning, and welcome to our live blog.

Things will kick off at 9am, when each of the four candidates will give a five-minute speech to their colleagues in plenary in Strasbourg, highlighting their vision for the parliament.

It's their last chance to convince MEPs to vote for them - though in reality, most of the votes have already been locked in, as a result of backroom deals.