Former Malta Financial Services Authority chairman Joe Bannister will testify on Monday in a public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Prof. Bannister led the MFSA from its inception in 1999 to early 2018, when he retired.

The inquiry has so far heard from members of Ms Caruana Galizia's family, former police commissioners, the head of Malta's security service and the former boss of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.

What Cassar had previously testified

2.52pm Former police commissioner Michael Cassar is testifying behind closed doors. He told the inquiry board he wanted to clarify some points related to his original testimony.

Here's what he said when he first testified on January 9.

Michael Cassar in uniform. Mr Cassar quit the force in April 2016.

What will Cassar testify?

2.37pm The answer to that question is "we don't know", because it will all happen behind closed doors.

Everyone except the Caruana Galizia family is asked to leave the room while the former police commissioner testifies.

Michael Cassar returns to witness stand

2.36pm Former police commissioner Michael Cassar testified in the inquiry two weeks ago. But he’s back now, again as a witness.

Mr Cassar would like to clarify something, we are told.

People file into hall 20

2.33pm Today's inquiry session should be starting any minute. People are taking a seat inside the courtroom. Daphne Caruana Galizia's parents and two of her sisters are here. Her widower Peter, a lawyer, and Andrew Borg Cardona are appearing on the family's behalf today.

Understanding the inquiry

2.27pm The public inquiry was first set up in September 2019, following concerted pressure to do so by the Caruana Galizia family itself, MEPs and even the Council of Europe.

Following criticism about its original remit - and the three people first nominated to it - the government broadened the inquiry's terms of reference and replaced two of the three members.

Read more about the inquiry's terms of reference or about its three members.

What happened last week

2.20pm There were three separate inquiry hearings last week.

A. Former FIAU chief Manfred Galdes testified on Monday. Dr Galdes said, among other things, that he:

Gave sensitive information which appeared to implicate Keith Schembri in financial crime directly to police commissioner Michael Cassar;





Was told that plans to increase FIAU resources were stopped abruptly following an official order.

For a more thorough report of Dr Galdes' testimony, read our report.





B. Malta Security Service chief Joseph Bugeja testified on Wednesday, in large part behind closed doors.

His remark in open court that Cabinet secretary Mario Cutajar sat in on security service committee meetings had the Caruana Galizia family's lawyers perplexed.

The government later published an internal memo dating back to 2001 which allowed the Cabinet secretary to attend such meetings.





C. A third inquiry hearing was held on Friday and was entirely behind closed doors.

Welcome

2.14pm Good afternoon and welcome to this live blog. We will be bringing you minute-by-minute updates from the law courts in Valletta, where the Caruana Galizia public inquiry is continuing.

Joe Bannister, who led the MFSA for almost 20 years, is scheduled to testify today.

We've also received word that a witness who already testified in recent weeks might take the stand for a second time. But we haven't confirmed that yet, so we'll leave it at that for now.