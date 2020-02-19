Neville Gafà will on Wednesday appear before a board of inquiry looking into the circumstances leading to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mr Gafà is a close ally of former Office of the Prime Minister chief of staff Keith Schembri and enjoyed a professional career that was shrouded in mystery, until prime minister Robert Abela chose not to reappoint him to his OPM job last month.

He was due to testify on Monday, but his appearance was postponed due to time considerations.

Visits to the 2nd floor

2.24pm Mr Vella says he cannot say just how many times he visits the second floor at the OPM [where the chief of staff’s office is].



“I go there when needed,” he says. “Every week is different”.



He confirms that he is employed as a person of trust and says that he is only involved in communications, not policy.



His job is more focused on events than the media directly, he says, although he says he meets journalists or editors as necessary.

'I never saw Yorgen Fenech'

2.21pm Mr Vella is asked if he ever saw Yorgen Fenech at Castille.

“I never saw him, there or anywhere,” Mr Vella replies.



[Mr Fenech stands accused of complicity in the Caruana Galizia murder. He has said that Keith Schembri, the OPM’s former chief of staff, was the true murder mastermind.]

Involvement in Caruana Galizia case

2.18pm Answering a question, Mr Vella says that he issues statements under the direction of his boss, Mr Carbone, although some he issues himself.



He says that he cannot recall any statements concerning the Caruana Galizia assassination which he was involved in.

Madam Justice Lofaro wants to know if he was involved in the press conference the PM had held on the day of the assassination. Mr Vella says he was not. At the time, his boss as head of communications was Kurt Farrugia.

What does Mr Vella do?

2.14pm Mr Vella is the deputy head of communications at the Office of the Prime Minister – effectively the no. 2 to Matthew Carbone, who testified on Monday.

He tells the court that he assumed his current post in August 2019 and has worked at the OPM since 2017. Prior to that, he was the Labour Party's director of communications.

"My job is to give out information that needs to be released; events, ministry announcements and so on," he tells the court.

Nigel Vella testifies

2.13pm Sure enough, Mr Vella will be testifying. He’s the first witness. Mr Vella is assisted by lawyer Charlon Gouder.

Who’s in court?

2.10pm Ms Caruana Galizia’s parents and sisters are in court, as is blogger Manuel Delia.



Lawyers Andrew Borg Cardona, Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are here on behalf of the family.



State advocate Victoria Buttigieg, who first made an appearance on Monday, is back in court too.

Other witnesses?

Nigel Vella enters court. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

2.05pm Mr Gafà is the day’s headline witness, but he might not be the only one.

Our photographer Matthew Mirabelli also spotted OPM official Nigel Vella walking into court a few minutes ago. Will he also be testifying?

A testimony postponed

2pm Mr Gafà was due to testify on Monday, together with current OPM officials Matthew Carbone and Josef Caruana.



But hearing those two testimonies – as well as briefer ones by Ms Caruana Galizia’s son Matthew and sister Corinne – took longer than expected, and led to

Mr Gafà’s testimony being put off to today.



Here's a summary what happened during Monday's inquiry session.

Welcome

1.55pm Welcome to this live blog, where we'll be providing you with minute-by-minute updates of events in the courtroom.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry continues today, with Neville Gafà expected to testify. The court session is expected to begin at 2pm.