The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder trial continued on Tuesday.

The last session on November 11 was dominated by legal arguments over procedural issues and bad-tempered bickering between lawyers for the defence, prosecution and victim's family.

Parties, witnesses gather

11am Caruana Galizia family members are gathered inside the court room. Fenech has just been escorted in. He's having a word with his lawyer as his wife stands on the side of the room.

We're in hall 17 of the court, which doesn't really lend itself well to 'social distancing'.

The latest sittings

10.55am In a hearing held on October 21, Fenech's defence team alleged that Melvin Theuma had "bought" his presidential pardon for €17,000 with the consent of former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

Cutajar is himself under investigation for having secretly met with a friend of Theuma's, Edwin Brincat known as il-Ġojja, without informing the murder case's lead investigators.

In other hearings held in October, lawyers argued over data obtained from Yorgen Fenech's electronic devices and prosecutors cross-examined statements made by various witnesses, albeit behind closed doors.

The sittings had also heard how Fenech told interrogators that himself, Joseph Muscat and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri were “like brothers”.

An inspector had also confirmed that police were investigating an alleged attempt Fenech made to procure cyanide.

Yorgen Fenech outside court in November 2019. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Who are the main players?

Yorgen Fenech: the businessman charged with being the mastermind behind the murder;

Melvin Theuma: the self-confessed middleman in the murder;

Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Keith Schembri: the OPM's former chief of staff;

Lawrence Cutajar: the former police commissioner;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators;

Kenneth Camilleri: a member of Joseph Muscat's security detail;

Johann Cremona: a business associate of Yorgen Fenech's.

Edwin Brincat (Il-Ġojja): a friend of Lawrence Cutajar and Melvin Theuma;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: the lawyers appearing on Fenech’s behalf;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: the lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia, Nadia Attard: representing the AG’s office and assisting the prosecution.