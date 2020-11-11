Yorgen Fenech returns to court on Wednesday as the compilation of evidence against him in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder trial continues.

Fenech, a business tycoon from one of Malta's wealthiest families, stands accused of complicity in the journalist's October 2017 murder. He is pleading not guilty to that and other related charges.

The accused has told police that Keith Schembri, who served as chief of staff at the office of the prime minister under Joseph Muscat, was behind the murder and paid €85,000 to self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma for the hit.

Theuma named Schembri as a co-conspirator in a handwritten note which police found at Fenech's property, but he has also singled out Fenech as the murder mastermind.

Live blog

While you wait

11.44am It's been a busy 24 hours for police investigators: yesterday evening they hauled in former minister Konrad Mizzi for questioning and detained him overnight. Investigators wanted to know more about conversations the former energy minister had with Yorgen Fenech, who is a shareholder of the Electrogas power station consortium.

And at around 7am this morning, police knocked on Keith Schembri's door and took him for questioning.

Waiting for the registrar

11.35am Lawyer Charles Mercieca asks for the registrar of the criminal courts to testify about the referral procedure issue he spoke about earlier. The court upholds that request and suspends the sitting until the registrar is brought to the courtroom to testify.

Yorgen Fenech is escorted out of the courtroom through a door at the back of the hall while the registrar is found and brought to the witness stand.

'No more bickering'

11.33am Deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia tells the court that Fenech’s defence team is trying to put on a show for the media.



Magistrate Montebello appears irked. She says she will not allow herself to be used as a “springboard for the media” and is fed up of hearing of judicial acts through the media, rather than directly.



She says she will no longer assess judicial acts she gets to know of through the media.



“No more bickering between you two,” she tells the two sides as she thumps on the bench for emphasis.

Charles Mercieca's procedural points

11.25am Charles Mercieca, representing Yorgen Fenech, raises some "procedural" points about the application his side filed yesterday.

The application concerns the case's referral process [rinviju] - essentially the way in which a case goes back and forth between the court and attorney general's office.

Mercieca says that judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera had abstained from ruling on an application the defence team filed, seeking to return Melvin Theuma and Fenech's business associate Johann Cremona to the witness stand. By the time the case was reassigned to judge Aaron Bugeja, the attorney general had already sent the case files back to the magistrate. That meant the defence's request for Theuma and Cremona's testimonies was defeated.

Mercieca says their client is now stuck, as he wants to present his evidence now but is unable to do so.

"Why has the attorney general not presented all evidence after one year? Why is he blocking the accused from presenting his evidence?" he asks.

Jason Azzopardi tries to get a word in, but is cut off by Mercieca. The magistrate agrees with the defence lawyer - parte civile lawyers have no say in this procedural issue, she rules.

Urgent applications

11.13am It appears Fenech's legal team filed an urgent application yesterday. The attorney general's office filed its reply to that application this morning, but the reply is not yet in the records of the case.

Who are the lawyers?

11.09am Two of Fenech's lawyers, Charles Mercieca and Marion Camilleri, are in court today. The third, Gianluca Caruana Curran, is not. We have been told he is in COVID-19 quarantine.

Deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia and inspector Keith Arnaud are prosecuting.

Jason Azzopardi is representing the Caruana Galizia family today. Their other lawyer, Therese Comodini Cachia, is not present.

Yorgen Fenech in court

11.04am The accused is in the courtroom - hall 22 - under tight security. His wife is also present. We've also spotted two of Daphne Caruana Galizia's sons, Matthew and Paul, as well as her three sisters.

Hall 22 at the Valletta law courts, which is usually used for trials by jury. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Magistrate allows parte civile questions

11am Yorgen Fenech's defence team had previously asked the court to forbid questions about statements their client gave to police before his request for a presidential pardon was refused.

But the magistrate, Rachel Montebello, does not accede to that: she says witnesses (inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, as well as former commissioner Cutajar) are to testify about everything Fenech said about the Caruana Galizia murder, and that lawyers for the Caruana Galizia family can ask questions about that.

What happened in previous sittings?

10.55am In a hearing held on October 21, Fenech's defence team alleged that Melvin Theuma had "bought" his presidential pardon for €17,000 with the consent of former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

Cutajar is himself under investigation for having secretly met with a friend of Theuma's, Edwin Brincat known as il-Ġojja, without informing the murder case's lead investigators.

In other hearings held in October, lawyers argued over data obtained from Yorgen Fenech's electronic devices and prosecutors cross-examined statements made by various witnesses, albeit behind closed doors.

Welcome

10.53am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Valletta law courts, where the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia is to resume.