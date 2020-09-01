Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech's bid to have the lead investigator in his case shunted aside is in the spotlight on Tuesday, when a constitutional court convenes.

Fenech wants police inspector Keith Arnaud taken off the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, as he claims Arnaud was passing information about the investigation to Keith Schembri, the man Fenech alleges was behind the assassination of Caruana Galizia.

The case was last before the courts in March, when judge Lawrence Mintoff had said judgement would be handed down on September 23.

But parties in the case have been called into court three weeks ahead of that date.

Why was case recalled?

11.01am It's the question that was being whispered around the law courts this morning - why was the case recalled three weeks ahead of its judgement day?

Judge Mintoff gives two reasons:



1. The man making the accusations, Yorgen Fenech, has failed to submit a note of submissions. Is he still interested in the case, the judge wants to know.

2. Testimony given in other cases "is most relevant in this case", the judge says. The court would like to hear what the parties have to say about this.

[The judge's second point is most likely an allusion to inspector Kurt Zahra's testimony in the compilation of evidence against Fenech, which took place over two hearings in the past weeks]

Judge: "Where are we going from here? Is testimony in other proceedings to be admitted here too? We are here to do justice, which is why the court felt the need to recall the case. Do we stick to the original date set for judgement? I'm here to listen".

Fenech's lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca are here. So too is state advocate Victoria Buttigieg.

Keith Arnaud, the man Fenech wants kicked off the case, is also in court, as is Yorgen Fenech himself, under escort.