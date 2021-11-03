The proportion of COVID-19 cases imported from outside Malta has increased and now accounts for a third of all reported infections, latest data shows.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed that while virus numbers remain low overall, a growing number are among people who have recently arrived in the country.

The proportion of imported cases plummeted to six per cent in the last week of July after the health authorities restricted quarantine-free entry to the fully vaccinated.

In her fortnightly column, Ask Charmaine, Gauci said the percentage of imported cases had remained “relatively stable since then” but increased last month.

Imported cases accounted for a fifth of all cases in the third week of October, rising to a third by the last week of the month.

Gauci told Times of Malta the increase “could be a reflection of what is happening in other countries, where the number of cases is increasing”.

She stressed that it was important to note that the overall number of cases is low, so a small increase in reported cases will show as a large percentage. “Early diagnosis of cases and isolation and contact tracing remain important, as is the regular review of countries’ situation and travel policy,” she added.

There has also been an increase in the number of people travelling to Malta in recent months, with Malta International Airport noting that September was the “strongest month” for arrivals since the beginning of the pandemic.

While Malta is generally moving towards relaxing its COVID-19 measures, five countries were last month added to the dark red travel list. People arriving from Serbia, Egypt, Mongolia, Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina must observe a 14-day quarantine in a quarantine hotel at the cost of €100 a night, unless they are Maltese residents and can observe the quarantine period at home.

New COVID-19 cases have been rising across Europe but Malta has so far avoided a significant surge, with the positivity rate at 0.9%. The number of new cases on Tuesday hit a six-week high at 29.

Last month, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the high vaccination rate in the country and the roll-out of booster doses had helped keep case numbers down.

Hospital admissions also remain low, with just 10 patients in Mater Dei, including four being treated in intensive care.