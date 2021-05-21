Malta’s Eurovision superfans might be supporting Destiny from afar but they are promising raucous celebrations if she wins Saturday night, something they have been looking forward to for two years.

Destiny Chukunyere was meant to represent Malta last year, after winning the second edition of the Maltese version of X Factor. But the song contest was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Avid Eurovision fan Adrian Spiteri had bought tickets and made all the necessary bookings to follow Destiny to the Ahoy Arena, in Rotterdam this year, in what would have been the sixth time he travelled to support Malta. But, considering the travel restrictions and due to health advice, he decided to stay home.

“We can’t shout her name and show the same support. But we will be hosting a small gathering at home and watching it together. We will be there supporting Malta from afar. We will feel the vibe differently and might even go carcading if she wins,” he says.

Asked why he likes the song contest so much, he says: “Many people have passions like football or politics. I like music and the Eurovision is a place that celebrates versatility in terms of different cultures and sounds. Every performance is a surprise and I love the colours and staging. I just wish that one day Malta will enter with a song in Maltese or that has traditional sounds.”

This passion prompted him and Deo Grech to set up the Facebook page Eurovision Fans Malta that has 10,000 followers.

Like Spiteri, Grech will be celebrating from home this year. His passion for the song contest started in 1991 when he would watch it with his family. He later joined a network of fans and, in 2005, started travelling to the annual event.

“This year, I’m not there physically but mentally I’m there. I will be experiencing it like most Maltese with a Eurovision party at home,” he says.

Artist Debbie Caruana Dingli’s depiction of a joyful Destiny performing at the Eurovision.

This year anyone hosting a “Eurovision party” can only gather with four different households due to restrictions.

In previous years, bars and restaurants would all be packed with people cheering Malta on. This year will be different since restaurants can only open until 5pm and bars and clubs are still closed. If Destiny succeeds, it would mean Malta’s first win since it started taking part in the contest 50 years ago.

Asked what would happen if she won, Destiny said: “Really not thinking about that. If that happens, I will let you know on the 23rd of May.”

And what if she doesn’t win? “I would have come back to Malta with another great experience in the bag. Lessons learnt on all fronts and then a short break and onto the next big thing!”

What’s for sure is the young women pledges to give her all.

What they are saying:

“She is absolutely smashing it. It’s ridiculous. I’ve seen all her rehearsals. She doesn’t put a note wrong.” – Eurovision presenter and British DJ Scott Mills

“Malta is here to win the contest this year and Destiny Chukunyere is their best shot at it!” – Kyriakos Tsinivits, host of Australia’s Aussievision