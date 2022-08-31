Transport Malta will not be conducting an internal inquiry into an alleged driving test racket that has led to three of its employees facing criminal charges.

The transport regulator has said that rather than probe the issue itself, it will leave investigations in the police's hands.

Three Transport Malta officials stand accused of helping learner drivers cheat in their driving theory test. Police are understood to be combing through lists of names and text messages as they work to expose the alleged racket.

Clint Mansueto, 40, a director at Transport Malta, and officials Raul Antonio Pace, 35, and Philip Edrick Zammit, 23, were charged with corruption on Monday after they allegedly helped certain learners drivers cheat to pass their theory tests.

All three denied the charges when they appeared in court and have been suspended from Transport Malta.

Replying to questions sent by Times of Malta, a Transport Malta spokesperson said all three had been suspended on half-pay, in line with the term of a collective agreement.

“No internal inquiry is being conducted since this case is being investigated by the police,” the spokesperson added.

It is not clear when the officials were suspended.

The case drew added attention after prosecutors told the court that Mansueto told police under questioning that he felt “pressured” to help certain people pass their test “because they were working at a villa belonging to a government minister”.

A police search of his phone also revealed chats with people linked to a political party supplying information about candidates who were to pass their driving test.

Neither the minister nor the political party involved were named in court.

On Tuesday, multiple ministers denied any involvement in the case and refused to say whether a cabinet member being involved in a criminal case was grounds for resignation.

In a brief statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said that it was "not aware of any charges having been issued against any government minister, or of any pending judicial proceedings."