An official responsible for the PN’s organisation at local, regional and national level has resigned after 18 months.

The PN’s organisational executive secretary Rudolph Marmarà told Times of Malta that his resignation was agreed upon weeks ago “due to personal reasons”.

Marmarà was appointed to the role in August 2021, taking over from PN secretary general Michael Piccinino.

The resignation, first revealed by Lovin Malta, comes as another blow to PN leader Bernard Grech, who has seen numerous close aides step aside over the past two years.

Bernard Grech faces his next electoral challenge next year but is languishing in the polls. File photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Grech has been through two communications chiefs and a chief of staff since taking over the party’s helm in 2020.

PN head of communications Alessandro Farrugia stepped aside in December 2021, citing personal reasons.

Grech’s chief of staff Ray Bezzina moved on after the party’s latest election drubbing in March 2022.

Simon Vella Gregory, who took over as communications chief, resigned in November 2022.

According to a MaltaToday poll, Labour leads the Nationalist Party by a 56,000-vote difference.

The survey also found that the proportion of people saying they would not vote in an election eclipsed those who said they would vote for the PN.

Grech was re-elected to party leader in May last year in a one-horse race after the party were defeated by 39,500 votes in the March general election.