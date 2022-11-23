The Nationalist Party’s communications coordinator Simon Vella Gregory has resigned after less than a year on the job, he confirmed to Times of Malta on Wednesday.

Vella Gregory said he was stepping away from the job for personal reasons and to continue advancing his career.

“I will continue to support and work for the PN on a volunteer basis,” he said.

His successor will be officially announced by the party in December, he added.

Vella Gregory served for just over 11 months as the party’s communications director after his predecessor, Alessandro Farrugia, also resigned citing “personal reasons”.

Farrugia himself spent a little over a year in the role, taking over when Bernard Grech rose to become PN leader.

Vella Gregory's is the latest in a spate of resignations in the PN this year, which was shaken by another landslide electoral defeat in March.

The PN’s former international secretary Roselyn Borg Knight resigned in January, saying she wanted to better focus on her career.

In February, veteran MP Mario Galea quit the party, saying that he was “forced” to leave the role behind him. Two senior PN officials had stigmatised his mental health issues, he said. Galea's announcement was accompanied by announcements by fellow MPs Clyde Puli and Kristy Debono that they would not be running for re-election.

The resignations kept on coming after the March electoral defeat.

Grech's top advisor Ray Bezzina quit the party in April to take up a job with the DB Group. The PN's electoral strategist, Chris Peregin, also moved on as his contract lapsed following the election.

Husband and wife Frank Psaila and Alessia Psaila Zammit quit the party’s executive council that same month. Both said they wanted to focus on their careers.

Psaila Zammit also resigned her seat as PN councillor in Siġġiewi and declined to stay on the local council as an independent candidate. Psaila had contested the 2019 European elections and Psaila Zammit was fielded as a PN candidate in last month's general election. Both failed to secure a seat.

And in May, outspoken former MP Jason Azzopardi quit the party following a public spat with leader Bernard Grech. Azzopardi claimed on social media that the party had accepted a donation from somebody seeking a presidential pardon.