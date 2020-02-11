Updated 6.30pm

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi was subjected to a cacophony of insults as he entered Nationalist Party headquarters on Tuesday evening for a crucial meeting of the party's executive committee.

Dr Azzopardi entering PN headquarters on Tuesday.

The former minister is viewed as one of the leaders of a group of MPs who are calling on party leader Adrian Delia to resign. Last week he publicly rebuked Dr Delia for telling the media that he would stay on as party leader after having, a few minutes earlier, told a meeting of the parliamentary group that he would consider their proposals for his exit.

On Tuesday Dr Azzopardi uploaded pictures of 17 'blue heroes' - the Nationalist MPs who, he said, want Dr Delia to resign.

Party members gathered at the PN headquarters' reception area hurled insults at the MP as he walked past them. PN security intervened to calm people down before the situation got out of hand.

Dr Azzopardi's reaction to the incident at PN headquarters.

The agenda of Tuesday evening's executive committee meeting is to decide on the timeframes for the election of five party officials. Adrian Delia’s leadership crisis and the open rebellion within his parliamentary group could also be on the agenda.

Dr Delia has said he has no intention of quitting and that party rebels should "toe the line or leave".

The party's executive committee has no authority to remove the PN leader, president Alex Perici Calascione has pointed out. Though a vote of no confidence would be of “huge symbolic significance”, it would have no statutory impact, he said.

The meeting of the executive committee - which is composed of the party leadership, officials, MPs, MEPs, representatives of the various branches and a pool of 18 representatives among the party members - is being held on the specific request of reforms chief Louis Galea.

Despite losing key allies following the resignation of secretary general Clyde Puli, general council president Kristy Debono and deputy leader for party affairs Robert Arrigo, Dr Delia on Sunday vowed to forge ahead, while warning there was no place in the party for those who were not willing to work with him.

Adrian Delia greets his deputy leader Robert Arrigo during a meeting at the PN's Mellieħa club on Sunday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In a highly-charged speech at the party's Mellieħa club last Sunday, the PN leader for the first time referred to the “17”– the number of members within the parliamentary group who asked him to consider his position in their meeting last Wednesday. The dissenting MPs have indicated they are going nowhere.

Summer confidence vote

Though the PN statute does not provide for a clear mechanism to oust a party leader, last July Dr Delia had accepted to put his leadership to the test before the general council.

Dr Delia had called the confidence vote after facing internal dissent following the party’s electoral disaster in May’s European and council elections.

A more plausible option at this stage is to go for a “war of attrition” by ensuring that the new officials would not be from the Delia camp - PN sources

He won the vote, with 68 per cent of the general council's roughly 1,500 members giving him their support.

War of attrition?

Those opposed to Dr Delia as leader could opt to have another go at a confidence vote, given that his support has declined since the summer, sources said.

However, fears that a head-on approach might cause further collateral damage which could dent chances of reuniting the party behind a different leader, could trigger a different approach, they added.

A more plausible option at this stage is to go for a “war of attrition” by ensuring that the new officials would not be from the Delia camp, sources said.

Five key posts

In a letter to the PN leader, which he published to the media last Thursday, Dr Galea called for the election of a new leadership team while expressing his frustration that the party was dragging its feet to implement the statutory changes.

Though he was initially perceived to be referring to the PN leader himself, on Saturday Dr Galea clarified he was referring to the five party officials which form part the administration.

These are the secretary general, the general council president, the president of the executive committee, the president of the administrative council, the treasurer and the post of international secretary.

Outgoing deputy leader for party affairs Robert Arrigo had been acting treasurer following the resignation of Antoine Zammit last September.