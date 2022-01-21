The Authority on the Responsible Use of Cannabis should maintain an active dialogue with critics of the law, President George Vella said on Friday during a meeting with authority members.

Malta is the first country in Europe to permit restricted use of cannabis for recreational use. Cannabis users can carry up to 7g of the substance on them without fear of prosecution and grow four plants at home. Users who in the past were convicted of cannabis possession offences can apply to have their criminal records expunged.

Vella, who was accompanied by Innovation Minister Owen Bonnici, stressed the importance of professionalism for those working in this field and expressed satisfaction that all members of the authority have broad qualifications, knowledge and experience in the fields of medicine, psychology and other health-related professions.

He urged members to work in “a diligent, autonomous and independent manner”.

The President also spoke about the need for youths to find an environment that spurs them to engage in activities that will boost their physical and mental strength and that will, in no way, promote cannabis use.

He stressed the need for a broad education on the dangers of taking psychotropic substances.

Bonnici said that a number of meetings with foreign experts are currently under way to continue to provide the authority with a strong framework for implementing the law.

Authority chair Mariella Dimech said she will be stressing that the management of the associations, including licensing and research, will operate with absolute diligence.

She explained that she has already entered into dialogue with groups that have expressed concerns about this law and that she intends to continue these discussions.

Dimech agreed that education will be crucial and said she is convinced that the members of the board are committed to working hand in hand for the wellbeing of society.