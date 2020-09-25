The government should publish its contract with Electrogas and all documentation connected to the controversial power station project, civil society activist group Repubblika has said.

In a statement, the group said all obligations by the government, public entities and the contractor should be detailed.

The project has been mired with allegations of corruption.

Earlier this week, one of the Electrogas partners, the Gasan Group, said it wanted out of the deal and was shocked that it was being linked to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, who had been investigating the project.

A National Audit Office report into the bidding process for the power station project found multiple instances of non-compliance in Electrogas' winning bid. On its part, Electrogas has said that an internal review found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Recently, a court has heard how former minister Konrad Mizzi ordered that Enemalta absorb an excise tax bill running into millions owed by Electrogas, while Times of Malta has revealed the consortium was secretly given 18 years of breathing space to pay €18m in damages to Enemalta.

Repubblika said it also expected the government to declare it will not permit any transfer of shares in Electrogas except as part of any agreement with the government that regulates its exit.

The government, it said, should appoint a committee of independent experts to monitor the negotiations for the exit of Electrogas. The committee should function in an open manner and under the scrutiny of a parliamentary commission, the Auditor General and the public.

The Electrogas contract, it said, was "an act of injustice" with respect to all Maltese and Gozitans. The largest injustice was perpetrated against Daphne Caruana Galizia who the state "permitted to be killed" to protect the profits of the owners of Electrogas.

Repubblika said it was particularly "disgusted" with reports that one of the shareholders of Electrogas is allegedly "expecting the Maltese people to buy out" his shareholding in the company.