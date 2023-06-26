The introduction of a law that will allow random drug testing for drivers is one of the key objectives included in a new national drug policy unveiled on Monday.

One of the 34 actions for tackling drug addiction over the next 10 years includes a "zero tolerance" approach to drug driving.

The policy aims to develop and introduce the means for random testing of drivers but does not give any further detail on the law or when it will be introduced.

The issue of drug driving came into sharp focus in January, when a car allegedly driven by a cocaine-fuelled man rammed into a pedestrian in Gżira, killing her on the spot. The driver, Jeremie Camilleri, has since been charged with the murder of Pelin Kaya.

And last month two men were killed on their way to work when a car crashed into their motorcycle. Karl Vella Petroni, the driver of the car that crashed into them was arrested after police smelt alcohol on his breath and later found he was “under the influence of drugs” at the time of the incident.

He is pleading not guilty to involuntarily causing their death.

The chairman of the National Addiction Advisory Board, Richard Muscat, told Times of Malta that the tests will be similar to road checks police currently conduct, and the test will be in the form of a ‘swab test’.

The chairman of the National Addiction Advisory Board Richard Muscat unveiled the new policy on Monday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Drugs and crime

The policy aims to balance the social issue of drug use and substance abuse with the criminal issue of drug trafficking.

It includes the introduction of a new National Law Enforcement Body, composed of representatives from national law enforcement agencies and other entities to strengthen efforts to reduce the drug supply to Malta.

It also aims for the police cybercrime unit to be strengthened to better monitor internet transactions of illegal substances through cryptocurrency, especially on the dark web.

It said this would attempt to "reduce the availability of the new psychoactive substances as well as more common drugs".

The policy also proposes that postal services are better equipped to monitor and intervene when suspect packages are relayed via the use of the service.

Another proposal includes an amendment to Chapter 24 of the Criminal Code, to address substance use in the workplace through the “provision of prevention and referral mechanism to safeguard the health and safety of all at work”.

Drug treatment

It suggests the development of 'Low Threshold Services', which would effectively give shelter to someone who is unable to enter homeless shelters due to drug use.

The number of beds for men and women at the Dual Diagnosis Unit are to be increased along with the number of people in the multidisciplinary team at Mount Carmel Hospital.

Another action sees the introduction of an Addiction and Comorbidity Treatment Unit to cater for the increased demand of those with mental health problems and a substance use disorder.

Cannabis and cocaine rule

According to the policy, cannabis, and cocaine are the two most popular drugs, while the use of heroin continues to decrease.

It said that population surveys show more men than women use drugs while this is the reverse with respect to the misuse of prescription medication.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon unveiled the policy.