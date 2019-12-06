Six calls were made to the police emergency line on April 6 when 42-year-old Ivorian Lassana Cisse was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Ħal Far, the court heard on Friday.

PC Matthew Tonna, who is stationed at the police IT section, explained how he was tasked with handling the recording of calls dialled to emergency number 112.

He was testifying in the compilation of evidence against two former AFM soldiers Lorin Scicluna, 22, and Francesco Fenech, 21, accused of what is believed to be the first racially motivated murder in Malta.

PC Tonna added that on the night of the shooting, six different callers had alerted the unit to the presence of a person lying in Triq il-Gebel.

Eliza Ellul Bonnici, a nurse dispatched to the site of the shooting, which also left another two migrants seriously injured, told the court that the hospital emergency team had been alerted to the shooting without being told about the number of victims involved.

The nurse recalled how, upon reaching the site at Triq il-Gebel, she had approached an injured man who was complaining about pain in the hip.

Other medics tended to another injured man lying further ahead.

During Friday’s hearing, two support workers from the Ħal Far Detention Centre testified about an earlier incident in February when May Malimi, a teenage migrant from Chad, had allegedly been targeted in a hit-and-run incident along the same stretch of road where Mr Cisse had been gunned down.

Joseph Abela and Glen Spiteri, the two support workers, recalled how a resident migrant had been accompanied by security to their office.

The witnesses recalled having been told that young man had a bloodied face after allegedly being involved in a fight in Birzebbugia.

However, after recovering slightly, the injured youth had told the support officers that he had been hit by a car.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is presiding over the compilation.

Inspector Trevor Micallef prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Julian Farrugia were counsel to Lorin Scicluna.

Lawyers Giannella De Marco and Stephen Tonna Lowell were counsel to Francesco Fenech.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared parte civile.

The case continues.