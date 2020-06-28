Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Sunday made a heartfelt appeal for "all people of goodwill" to pull up their socks and start working to restore Malta’s reputation by joining the party.

“Rather than pointing fingers and complain on Facebook and Twitter, we must do our part and shoulder our responsibilities and do our utmost to persuade the people that we are ready to rise up to the challenges ahead,” Delia said.

The Nationalist leader was winding up the party's extraordinary general council which started off on Thursday when a raft of changes to its statute were unanimously approved. The process, piloted by party stalwart Louis Galea, had been launched this time last year in the aftermath of the party's historic double drubbing in the European and council elections.

Sunday's concluding session stood out as some of Delia's biggest critics, such as former executive committee President Mark Anthony Sammut, addressed the event saying he was looking forward to working within the party structures.

Token of appreciation to COVID-19 front-liners

Although in most of his speech, Delia focused on the current political situation, the Opposition leader also referred to the coronavirus pandemic and thanked front-liners.

He said he had written to Prime Minister Robert Abela to suggest awarding three additional days of vacation leave to all front-liners as a token of appreciation.

'PN changes could be a game-changer for the country'

Delia said the party was at a crossroad at a time when the country’s reputation was seriously threatened. Changes within the party were being made to convey the political message that the PNwas mobilising itself for the necessary changes.

“These historic changes could be a game-changer in terms of the party’s mission to safeguard the common good and the national interest,” he said.

“Although such objectives seem to be quite obvious, this is what the country needs right now,” Delia added.

The PN leader remarked that the common good translated itself into good governance, sustainable development and sound economic activity without criminal strings attached.

‘We must start believing we can win’

Delia said the changes were meant to give the party's grassroots a stronger voice and pave the way to victory.

“We must start believing we can win and we are already winning arguments,” he said.

While welcoming the unanimous approval to the statute changes, he said the Labour was not able to take such stand on the sacking of Konrad Mizzi as there has been one abstention.

Delia called on all those wishing to see change to come forward and involve themselves, including those who were very critical. “You stand a better chance of changing things from the inside,” he added.

The PN leader said the party had no divine right to be in government and it was bound to earn such a position be winning over the electorate’s trust through persuasion.

“However, we are obliged to ensure that the party takes the lead to inspire people on the strength of our vision,” Delia said.

“Let us do away with tribal politics based on attacks and insults especially on social media,” he said.

The party must open up to reach all strata of society rather than resort to labelling.

'Sacking Mizzi is not enough'

"While we have won the battle against the pandemic, this is not the same in the case of corruption and greed," he said.

“People cannot keep up with the scandals emerging on a daily basis to the detriment of Malta’s reputation,” he said.

Delia questioned if the €100 million penalty clause in the hospitals' concession agreement which was costing taxpayers hundreds of millions, would be rescinded.

“Pensioners and families will keep footing the bill, and the only action taken so far is the sacking of Mizzi from Labour,” he remarked.

Delia said it was quite baffling that former prime minister Joseph Muscat and his legal consultant at the time Robert Abela were not aware of what had been happening.

On the Montenegro deal, the PN leader insisted that Abela had been aware of it for at least six months, even though the prime minister is denying this.

As for the Muscat’s decision to resign from parliament after summer, Delia suggested there was more to the timing than met the eye.

The PN leader also reiterated his claim that Abela was being held hostage by a criminal gang close to Muscat.