The arrival of e-scooters on our island seems to have caught our government off guard and their huge increase in popularity is exposing a lack of proper consideration of holistic socioeconomic planning.

To be fair, most of Europe has been caught unaware and most countries are now grappling to restore a modicum of order to the jungle of motorised scooters.

In Malta, scooters are blocking pavements and garages, and adding to the frenzy on our roads. Much has been said these past few weeks, and days, on the need for better regularisation, dishing out fines, and enforcement, however, the situation has not changed.

The lack of sustained enforcement seems to have further fuelled users’ disrespect towards pedestrians and the rules of the road – abandoned scooters are making pavements and garages inaccessible, while scooters whizzing along streets the wrong way have become a source of anger, frustration and a health hazard for many.

The haphazard way with which scooters are ‘parked’, coupled with reckless driving, is not only creating dangerous obstacles but also leading to injuries.

This situation has also pushed mayors from Malta’s eastern region to come together and call on the authorities to enforce the rules because residents were living in fear and before a fatal accident occurred.

Malta has so far averted fatalities but the number of accidents is on the rise. Just this week, the family of a young woman who lost control and was left with serious head injuries appealed for compulsory helmet use.

The authorities are working to restore some order ‒ last year 4,702 scooters were slapped with fines, and it has just been announced that Transport Malta officers will, like the police and wardens, be empowered to enforce e-scooter regulations.

It was also announced this week that the government and Transport Malta are in the process of reviewing the rules but we have yet to see if operators will agree to the proposed changes.

While nobody is contesting the numerous benefits of scooters and their essential contribution to a multimodal future in our transport network, there has to be a serious reflection on the need for an adequate regulatory framework that is properly enforced.

I find it so frustrating to witness a vacuum in proper policy planning - Marie Louise Coleiro Preca

And we need to act swiftly, with urgency and determination, as the business of e-scooters is growing fast. According to Statista, revenue in the European e-scooter-sharing market is projected to reach €651.90 million this year while the number of users is estimated to hit 55.5 million by 2026.

Unfortunately, as often happens, we introduce something beneficial without grasping the implications that these battery-charged two-wheelers are having on traffic and public safety.

The government has to ensure that the introduction of environment-friendly transportation does not come at the expense of health and safety issues, nor violate people’s right to access and enjoy their property and public spaces.

Companies operating these rental schemes also have a huge responsibility to provide adequate infrastructure, educate users on traffic safety and help control the chaos.

It is in this context that I find it so frustrating to witness a vacuum in proper policy planning. Processes of participation and consultation, apart from being a crucial cog in a working democracy, can educate and inform while creating a safe space where citizens feel free to convey their perspectives and exchange their concerns.

Let us work to change our culture and the way of looking at things.

We should not allow something which is ultimately beneficial to become a complete menace to our community.

President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca chairs the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society and is Eurochild president.