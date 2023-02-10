Meteorologists had warned of a gregale storm with gale-force winds, but nothing could prepare the Maltese islands for what would prove to be the wettest February day on record.

Thousands of black-headed gulls sheltering at the Marsa racecourse. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

140.4mm of rainfall on Thursday postponed St Paul feast celebrations, cancelled ferry trips, halted food deliveries and wreaked havoc in several coastal towns.

Some woke up to devastation, with kiosks, ferry terminals and historical structures having been battered by the winds and damaged by a storm dubbed 'Helios'.

The devastation left by the storm on the Sliema promenade. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier The strong waves battered the fast ferry terminal in Valletta. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Others found their cars crushed under rubble.

Cars were extensively damaged when part of a wall on St George's Street in St Paul's Bay fell on the parked vehicles. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Fallen boulders, stone and pieces of rocks were reported across the island. Chris Sant Fournier spotted this one just beneath Fort St Elmo in Valletta. Following hours of rain on Thursday, parts of walls across the island gave way. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Although several people stayed indoors on Friday - a public holiday - some still had some commuting to do and had to weave their way in between debris and a missing manhole cover here and there.

In Sliema someone put a plant next to an uncovered manhole, in the hope vehicle drivers would avoid the hazard. Photo: Facebook/Balázs Pécsi

But away from urban life, several were pleased to see valleys overflowing with runoff after such a long dry spell.

Wied Qirda collects runoff from Wied il-Luq, Wied Ħesri, Wied Baqqiegħa, Girgenti, Siġġiewi and Żebbuġ. Photo: Steve Zamit Lupi 140.4mm of rainfall was measured at the Met's Office Luqa station on Thursday. By Friday morning, several valleys - including Wied Qirda pictured here - were flowing. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Valleys were not the only places that flooded.

Several complained of flooded garages, apartments and parking lots.

Reader Daniel Spiteri took this photo of a parking lot in St Julian's, on Friday. Reader Daniel Spiteri took this photo, off the Westin Dragonara, in St Julian's, on Friday.

Despite a brief sunny spell on Friday morning as the eye of the storm moved away, the wind never let up, with high waves battering the east coast.

Some braved the wind and rain, and approached the seashore - something the authorities warned against on Thursday.

When the rain stopped, the wind picked up. Photo off Barriera Wharf in Valletta: Jonathan Borg Waves continued battering the Grand Harbour when the worst of the storm was over. Photo: Jonathan Borg When the sun came out for a short spell on Friday morning, some took the opportunity to go out for a walk, despite the strong winds blowing against the east coast. Photo: Stephanie Mizzi Despite the terrifying waves, some risked it and approached the coast. Photo: Jonathan Borg Jonathan Borg captured waves battering bastions on the east coast. Photo: Jonathan Borg