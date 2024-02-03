The sister of murder victim Chantelle Chetcuti has spoken out about the pain of her alleged killer’s trial remaining unresolved, despite four years having passed since the crime.

Chantelle’s sister, Stacey Camilleri, opened up about the family’s calvary on the anniversary of her sister’s death and said the family is unable to live in peace for as long as justice remains unserved.

“Four years must be more than enough for a case like this to close! The wait is killing us!” Camilleri said in a Facebook post.

She said that while the family is doing its best to move on, fully processing their grief has stalled because the man accused of Chantelle’s murder, whom they believe is responsible for her death, continues to live freely out on bail “as if nothing ever happened”.

“We are not asking for the world,” she said.

Chantelle Chetcuti was fatally stabbed outside a Żabbar club on February 2, 2020 while out having a drink with a friend.

Her former partner and father of her children Justin Borg is accused of her murder. He is pleading not guilty to the charges and is currently out on bail while proceedings against him continue.

‘A part of me died with you that day’

Camilleri emphasised the toll that the whole ordeal has had on her sister's two young children.

“The lives of these two children have changed forever, our lives changed forever and a part of me died with you that day,” she said.

She also alleged that Borg had turned up outside her late mother's house after being released on bail, and said that had further added to their anguish.

“We didn’t even get the chance to grieve properly, how could we when he started to appear in places where, if he had any sense of decency, we would never have seen him,” she continued.

Their mother had since died, Camilleri said.

"Our mother went from bad to worst until she left this world," she wrote. "She didnt deserve to spend her last years on this earth in agony."

RELATED STORIES Surge in women asking for help after Chantelle Chetcuti’s murder

Victim was 'warned' by mother of alleged killer, days before murder

Camilleri said it is a shame that despite the evidence, proceedings against Borg have yet to be concluded.

“He has his rights, they say, of course he has his rights, but what about our rights?” she continued. “I cannot understand why this man is still free. Peace cannot exist where justice is not served.”

Chatelle Chetcuti’s family is not the only one who has spoken up about their pain being exacerbated by lengthy court proceedings.

The family of Paulina Dembska, who was killed in Sliema in 2022, have also expressed how the family has been left unable to mourn as judgment against their sister’s alleged killer remains in limbo.

“I can only say that the case is taking too long. We all know who took the life of our sister,” her brother Łukasz Dembski told Times of Malta, saying he was left with the impression that the accused received more psychological help from the authorities than his family has.