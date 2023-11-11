A spot check of 14 different vehicles this week yielded 54 contraventions, a Transport Malta statement issued on Saturday revealed.

The eye-boggling ratio of almost four contraventions per vehicle does not include a decision by officers to confiscate the number plates of two vehicles or action to escort an overloaded truck to an area where its load could be reduced to within legally permitted limits.

The Transport Malta statement did not provide details about the contraventions issued or the location where the spot check took place.

In a statement, the agency’s CEO Jonathan Borg said the spot checks were crucial in ensuring road safety and that Transport Malta’s Vehicle Inspection Unit would continue carrying out such checks.

“These checks not only ensure road rules are enforced but also serve to educate motorists and vehicle owners,” Borg said. “The success of this spot check shows how Transport Malta prioritises road safety and the maintenance of high standards for vehicles.”

Transport Malta had increased its enforcement presence this year, following the introduction of stricter fines and penalty point deductions for traffic contraventions.

TM and LESA officers are also being equipped with speed guns to catch overspeeding motorists in areas without speed cameras.

However, it is unclear whether Transport Malta’s focus on enforcement is being mirrored in other enforcement agencies.

In February, both the police and LESA said they had no intention of upping their enforcement presence and a National Audit Office follow-up report was critical of LESA for its apparent reluctance to introduce more speed cameras on Malta’s roads.

Statistics released last week indicate that traffic crashes were up by 7.1 per cent between July and September when compared to a year ago. However, injuries and fatalities as a result of those crashes were down.