Charmaine Gauci is live on Times of Malta’s Facebook page, answering readers’ questions about COVID-19.

The Superintendent of Public Health has joined journalist Claire Caruana for the programme Ask Charmaine.

Thursday's episode comes as Malta's death toll reached 228 and the island recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 224 new patients on Wednesday.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has warned that more restrictive public health measures could be announced in the coming days if the numbers continue to rise.

Have any questions to ask the superintendent? Send an e-mail to askcharmaine@timesofmalta.com