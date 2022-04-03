Thousands of people have gathered at the Granaries in Floriana for the Papal mass, one of the highlights of Pope Francis' two-day visit to Malta.

Around 12,000 people were expected to watch the Mass, which began at around 10.15am on Sunday and is due to last for over two hours.

Watch the Papal mass live

People started to arrive at around 7am, and were handed the yellow and white flag of Vatican city, while others brought their own flag of Malta to wave to the pope, who arrived on his popemobile around 9.50am.

Others held their cameras aloft to capture the moment the 85-year-old pontiff passed through the crowd before reaching the papal platform. It is tinged with purple, matching the vestments of the pope and priests, the colour a reminder that the visit coincides with the fourth week of Lent marked by Catholics.

Purple is typically associated with Lent, symbolising repentance and the royalty of Christ the King. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The altar at the granaries - like those in churches across the island - has been left bare and does not include any blooms.

For many, the Mass was their best opportunity to see the pontiff during his two-day visit, and so popular was the event that people joined a waiting list to be considered.

Around 12,000 people are expected to watched one of the key events of Pope Francis' visit. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

One woman, Pauline Agius said it was her birthday and she felt the chance to see Pope Francis was a birthday gift.

Others said they felt "goosebumps", "an extraordinary sense of peace" and that they "couldn't stop smiling when they saw him".

Members of the crowd share their thoughts on Pope Francis. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

They had arrived for various reasons: some were curious to see him, others said they saw him on the TV and on the street on Saturday and became excited to see him.

Many people wore masks as the pope's visit takes place in the midst of a global pandemic. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Anna Balzan, 67, from Qormi, had a Vatican flag draped over her shoulders that she purchased during John Paul II's visit in 1990.

"I've seen Benedict and John Paul when they came to Malta, she said, expressing concern for the current pope's health.

"I saw him as very tired yesterday... I think he is suffering," she said.

Young and old gathered at the Granaries for the Mass. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Francis began the second day of his tour with a visit to St Paul's Grotto in Rabat where he prayed and recalled how the islanders treated St Paul when he was believed to have been shipwrecked.

The pontiff arrived in Malta on Saturday, when he asked Malta to fight corruption and land speculation. In the afternoon, he was greeted by thousands in Gozo.

On Sunday afternoon, Francis will be taken to the Peace Lab in Ħal Far to meet migrants, their plight taking centre stage as they share their stories of life on the island with the holy father.

Speaking at the Vatican earlier this week, the pope said he will be following in St Paul’s footsteps, describing Malta as “committed to welcoming so many brothers and sisters seeking refuge”.