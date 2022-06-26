The police are investigating a brawl that broke out in St George's Road in Paceville on Saturday night, footage of which was published on social media.

The footage shows a group of men confronting a group of bouncers in front of a popular nightclub.

Part of the footage making the rounds online. Video: Facebook

Some barriers and sponsor placards, set up in front of the club, were tossed around during the fight, with one man at one point throwing a large banner at the bouncers.

At that point, the group of men seem to flee the scene, with some security personnel giving chase.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Times of Malta that the police are investigating the case, which happened on Saturday night.

The violent incident is the latest in a series that took place in the area within months.

On May 31, a man entered an eatery in Paceville and attacked patrons with a knife and a glass bottle.

The owner of the restaurant and his brother, who had helped restrain the man, required medical treatment for lacerations and a patron was grievously injured in the attack.

Less than 24 hours before, four men had been injured in a fight involving a sword and glass objects.

Then last week, a 26-year-old man was reported to be fighting for his life after a fight in St Julian’s, while another three men were involved in another fight in which two French men were reported to have been injured.

Philip Fenech, who once owned the popular BJ’s jazz bar and is now chairman of the Town Centre Management of Paceville, last weekend told Times of Malta that no amount of police in the locality will prevent the odd fight from breaking out.

Earlier this month, the council of the locality next door - Sliema - announced that police officers will be patrolling the Sliema promenade from 5am till midnight.

The announcement followed several violent incidents on the Sliema seafront, including the murder of Paulina Dembska on January 2.

More recently, a 62-year-old man was attacked while jogging along the seafront. According to police investigations, the attack was commissioned.

And at the beginning of the month, Sliema mayor John Pillow was assaulted when a man hurled a can at him, striking him in the face. The attack happened after the mayor asked a woman to stop urinating in public.