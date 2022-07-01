Green puddles of sewage are once again plaguing the popular Qui-si-Sana swimming spot in Sliema, as the recurring issue of waste outflow continues to pollute the bay.

In footage posted to Facebook by Sliema mayor John Pillow, the depressions in the rock face of the bay can be seen filling up with green water.

He appealed to the authorities to prioritise establishing the source of the sewage outflow and for the bay to be cleaned up in the interest of public health. Residents believe the most recent sewage flow is being caused because of industrial machinery used at a nearby construction project.

Last month, the Environmental Health Directorate closed off Qui-si-Sana to swimmers due to the sewage overflow and the risk it could pose to public health.

Residents who are familiar with the area and had visited the bay described the stench of the sewage as “nauseating” and that the issue had been overwhelmingly persistent over a stretch of ten days in June.

On June 24, authorities told Times of Malta that the sewage issue had been “resolved” but a swimming ban was still in place while the situation was being monitored. Qui-si-Sana was formally declared safe for swimming on June 27.

However, just three days later footage indicates that the sewage outflow is still contaminating the beach, despite assurances that the sewage issue has been resolved.

“The problem was solved for two days because the water that was gushing out from the source was stopped,” Pillow said.

"But the problem that has been persistent for four or five years is still here. Drainage is flowing out from here again, till now it hasn’t reached the sea yet.”

He added that a contractor had come to clean up the sewage outflow that had previously contaminated the beach but these had quickly filled up from the same source.

“The problem has not been solved. The problem is still here. In a few days, when these puddles fill up again we will have sewage contaminating the sea again and it will have to be closed to the public once more.”

This is not the first time Qui-si-Sana had to be cordoned off from bathers. In October 2021 and in May 2016 the Environmental Health Directorate had also banned swimming from the site due to sewage overflow.