Malta's government could be doing more to help people in Ukraine and should immediately remove the war-torn country from its dark red travel list, the Ukrainian Honorary Consulate has said.

"There it's hell... it's war... and you ask them to fill some paper to come to Malta? What are you thinking?" Ukrainian honorary consul assistant Anna Syurma said in an interview.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Although the Maltese government was "taking some steps" after Russia invaded Ukraine, it needed to do more, she insisted.

Ukraine's status on Malta's so-called dark red list means travel to and from the country is officially banned.

The government has lifted this ban for those seeking asylum but quarantine is still mandatory.

'Filling of papers'

Everyone travelling from dark-red countries must also present a negative PCR test results upon arrival.

Syurma appealed to the government and health authorities to completely remove her country from the dark red list.

"It's very difficult when you're in that situation to [fill in] some papers and take PCR...even for the kids. It's useless."

Ukrainians supporting their country and protesting against the war in Valletta this week had urged Malta to "let Ukrainians in".

A protester in Valletta earlier this week.

Hoteliers have stepped in to provide free quarantine accommodation to Ukrainian asylum seekers while the government is setting up a fund to assist those who can't afford to pay.

Syruma, who has lived in Malta for five years but who has family and friends are in Ukraine, said the consulate had been overwhelmed with assistance in the form of goods donated by the public. In fact, its volunteers are struggling to keep up with the volume of goods coming in.

Logistical problems

For this reason, the consulate is now appealing to the public to stop donating items for the time being, especially since there are logistical issues that need to be settled before they can be sent to Ukraine.

"I understand people are trying to help us, but it is useless to bring us second-hand clothes and shoes, which we cannot send out. One of the biggest parcels we had was milk for babies and this will expire in a month. This will not make it to Ukraine on time so we will have to throw it away.

"It's sad seeing our country come to this but I would like to ask everyone to stop, at least for now, until we sort out logistics," Syurma said.

A list of items needed will soon be made available to ensure that the donations are useful.

Asked about how people could help, Syruma said the consulate was in the process of setting up a bank account where monetary donations could be sent.

She also said that anyone with a legal or mental health background willing to help could come forward, especially since Ukrainian asylum seekers would need all the assistance they can get once they arrive in Malta.

Times of Malta reported on Tuesday that donations have been pouring in all across Malta after Polish national Renata Kreglicka asked for donations to fill a suitcase.

Donations were being collected in Mellieha earlier this week

The government is in discussions to offer treatment to Ukrainians arriving in Malta who are suffering from serious health conditions.

The Church has meanwhile launched a scheme under which citizens would house migrants and refugees for three to six months, including those expected in from Ukraine.

This week, the government was forced to drop its resistance to suspending the sale of golden passports to rich Russians, after the European Commission agreed to a raft of harsh economic sanctions against Russia, including a ban on selling passports to Russians.

Another way to donate

Solidarity Overseas Service (SOS) Malta is collecting money for Ukrainian refugees arriving at the Romanian border.

By cheque to SOS Malta, 10, Triq il-Ward, Santa Venera, SVR 1640.

By SMS on 50616125 (€4.66) or 50619226 (€11.65).

Through bank transactions: APS account 20000245111 - IBAN MT15APSB7702400427862000024511; HSBC account 006070932050 - IBAN MT05MMEB44060000000006070932050 or BOV account 40013974950 – IBAN MT51VALL22013000000040013974950.