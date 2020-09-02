The husband of Miriam Pace, who died after her home collapsed in March, said his wife's death "meant nothing" and promises by the authorities that action would be taken were nothing but a smokescreen.

In an impassioned post on Facebook, Carmel Pace said that six months since his wife was buried under rubble when her house collapsed into the construction site next door, promises that things will improve have not been kept.

"We have heard nothing about the report which the Prime Minister had asked for. A request for a public inquiry has been ignored," Pace said.

Empty promises to the nation and the family seem to have been nothing but a smokescreen, the husband said.

"I still cry whenever I visit your grave. There are times when I ask whether this tragedy really did happen but then I remember the situation I have found myself in.

"I ended up without the person who meant everything to me. I ended up without any mementos from the best memories of my life. I ended up without a house and clothes and having to go to court to get back what they destroyed. I am mentally broken."

The Pace family home in Ħamrun collapsed on March 2, as excavation works went on next door. Four people, including the project's architect and site manager, have since been charged with the involuntary homicide of Pace. They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It has since emerged in court that the mother of two had been anxious about the construction works next door, dreading the inconvenience and danger from the day the works started.

In the wake of the incident, Prime Minister Robert Abela had pledged a review of building laws, even appointing a four-person panel to do so. A report drawn up by the panel has yet to be published by the government.

In May, the Office of the Prime Minister had told Times of Malta an "internal analysis" of the report was being conducted.