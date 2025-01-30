Renovation works at the Naxxar reservoir will be a crucial step forward in enhancing Malta’s water infrastructure and will service a total of 10 towns.

The medium-sized reservoir, with a capacity of 24,185 m³, was built in 1938. It supplies potable water to Naxxar, Mosta, St. Paul's Bay, Għargħur, Madliena, Ibraġġ, San Ġwann, Birkirkara, and Iklin. It will also support Mellieħa in future. The €3 million upgrade is expected to be completed by the middle of March.

Visiting the site on Thursday, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the project will contribute towards the transition to a carbon-neutral economy. “Our priority is safeguarding the safety and resilience of Malta’s water supply. By modernising vital infrastructure like the Naxxar Reservoir, we are investing in a sustainable future for generations to come.”

The project is part of a broader initiative under the National Investment Plan to renovate essential assets and reservoirs, including the recently upgraded Luqa and Naval Reservoirs. Solar panels with a peak capacity of 600kWp will be added on the reservoir roof.

Residents of the areas usually serviced by this reservoir need not worry about their water supply being affected during the works. A contingency plan has been established to directly supply the central part of the island from production lines.

WSC CEO Karl Cilia said this “may result in lower water pressure for some customers but comprehensive measures are in place to maintain water quality.”