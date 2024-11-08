Gozo’s Dar il-Kantuniera, which offers a safe transition between psychiatric care and community living, has achieved such success that The Malta Trust Foundation and the Mental Health Association Gozo are seeking to expand its services.

Opened three years ago as a pilot project in Għarb, the residence has achieved a 86 per cent rate in helping individuals with mental health challenges reintegrate into the community, away from institutionalisation.

The home, which offers a maximum of 12-week respite for up to six people at a time, is such a success story that the Gozo Ministry is renewing its agreement with TMTF and the MHAGozo, and once again allocating more than €600,000 for the next three years.

Foundation chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said the funds will go towards the salaries and premises’ upkeep, while TMTF will continue to raise funds to pay for service users’ daily needs.

“Dar il-Kantuniera was the first project of its kind in Gozo and was set up to empower mental health patients transitioning to the community with the necessary social skills to cope within a family and community environment. It is uplifting and rewarding to see the impact it is having on the lives of these individuals,” Coleiro Preca said.

“Together with our partners, MHAGozo, we are exploring options to expand our services in mental health from a social perspective in Gozo to meet the growing demand and needs.”

Coleiro Preca expressed appreciation for the support and expertise offered by Prof Anton Grech, Prof Josianne Scerri and Prof Josianne Cutajar, as well as the collaboration with the team of psychiatrists and professionals, who referred individuals to Dar il-Kantuniera.

“A success rate of 86 per cent is good, but we will strive harder to ensure that where possible individuals with mental health challenges can safely return to living among us,” she added.