The hearing of EU Commissioner-designate Glenn Micallef was an important moment to assess the EU’s commitment to cultural policy.

At ARC Research & Consultancy, we monitored the proceedings closely and found reasons for optimism and areas that demand continued attention.

The European Union’s cultural policy framework is marked by limited competencies, which often means that culture is sidelined as secondary to broader political agendas. This fact resulted in much of the criticism of Malta’s portfolio in the new European Commission.

However, we strongly believe that Micallef’s youth and ambition could mark a turning point for positioning culture at the forefront of EU policy, particularly in light of the increasingly shifting rhetoric and values across Europe.

Micallef’s emphasis on culture’s role in promoting health was encouraging and resonated with Malta’s cultural policy.

At ARC, our involvement with the Culture4Health platform, an initiative led by Culture Action Europe and supported by Creative Europe, will promote and support emerging European artists operating at the intersection of culture, health, and social sectors.

The bridging of gaps between culture and health is more than a theoretical intersection. It is a necessity in a time marked by rising stress levels, social disconnection, and post-pandemic recovery efforts.

A commitment to artists’ rights

Equally significant was Micallef’s commitment to improving the working conditions of artists and cultural workers, a topic of vital importance to creative communities that too often find themselves in precarious conditions, underpaid, and exploited.

Building on the European Parliament and European Commission’s prior initiatives, Micallef’s promise to host a high-level roundtable within his first month in office is an important next step to identify legislative and implementation gaps.

Malta’s proactive stance, demonstrated by the recent launch of the National Charter for the Status of the Artist by Arts Council Malta is an active contributing part of this process at the national level.

For the cultural and creative sectors, this represents not just the possibility of policy alignment but a test of Europe’s commitment to backing rhetoric with action.

A commitment to pro-European values in times of threats to artistic freedom

In responding to questions from far-right members of the European Parliament, Commissioner-designate Micallef reaffirmed his dedication to core European values, including cultural diversity, equality, fairness, and democracy.

These values are crucial for safeguarding and promoting artistic freedom, which is increasingly under threat across Europe.

A key concern within the cultural and creative sectors is the omission of the main funding programme for culture - Creative Europe - in President von der Leyen's mission letter to Micallef.

ARC is reassured by Micallef's intention to prioritise this programme, which he acknowledged as a steadfast ally of the sectors.

He recognised the current budget as modest when compared to the needs, and seems committed to improving it by collaborating with colleagues from the College. This, of course, will require sustained attention in upcoming budget discussions.

Accountability vs ambition

While Micallef’s dedication to addressing these areas is commendable, ambitions alone are not enough.

​​The vagueness of some of his responses merit criticism, even if they largely come as a result of the EU’s limited competencies in culture, which presents him with a significant hurdle.

Additionally, the setup of the new European Commission means that Micallef’s work on key areas such as the AI Strategy for Culture and the Erasmus+ programme very much rely on collaboration with fellow commissioners.

Problematically in our times of climate crisis was the MEPs' lack of prioritisation on the topic of the green transition in their questions to him. It reflects the reality that this priority is still not viewed horizontally within European policy.

The ‘State of Culture’ report, recently published by Culture Action Europe, observes that: “growing instrumentalisation of culture does little to improve the sector’s situation”.

Despite the importance of the intersections we have outlined, the EU’s prioritisation of culture as its own field is equally crucial. As the EU navigates pressing societal and economic challenges, culture must not be relegated to the margins.

The Strategic Framework for Culture (Culture Compass) will be a crucial tool with which to strengthen the commitment towards culture within the EU. It is essential to be backed up with the necessary financial resources needed for its implementation.

This is where the cultural and creative sectors play a pivotal role, not just as contributors to policy development but as vigilant monitors of its effective implementation.

We are encouraged by Micallef’s youth as a valuable strength that enables him to bring an ambitious outlook to his portfolio. He must recognise the importance of working with experienced colleagues, both within the EU institutions but also with cultural stakeholders across Europe.

Such an approach can ensure effective leadership from his side, and secure his ability to meet ambitious goals.

The experience of intergenerational collaboration within ARC’s own team has shown us that such an approach enables a sustainable and dynamic exchange of solutions, which is vital to addressing contemporary societal challenges.

We will hold him to his commitments and will remind him of his responses. Above all, we wish him success.

Davinia Galea

Stephanie Bonnici

Davinia Galea is Managing Director and Stephanie Bonnici is Associate for ARC Research & Consultancy.