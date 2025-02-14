Overpopulation. I can guarantee that pretty much every individual residing on our islands uses that term at least once a day. This is, of course, understandable as Malta is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. However, the current analysis seems to be solely focusing on increase in population.

In the same breath we get the ‘not enough workers’ argument. We also get handwringing and angst about a low birth rate, which, purportedly, is too low to, wait for it, sustain economic growth. A move towards a more sustainable economic model is the new buzz phrase.

My party has been at the forefront of promoting a new sustainable economic model, based on the intelligent reduction of resource use, discouraging excess consumption and ensuring that polluters pay. This model also entails the urgent weaning of the country off speculative activities and profiteering off low wage labour.

Malta may become less overpopulated if it shifts its current economic model but it will always experience a degree and feeling of being somewhat crowded, given the lack of space in this country. In so many words, it is the economy which must shift and adapt to the birth rate, the demands (and expense) of dignified jobs, the skillset available, a reduction in resource use and a better quality of life, not the other way round.

The difference between the Labour and Nationalist parties over the years has centred around the involvement of the state in the economy but the underlying attitude remains the same: careless use of resources, low wage labour and growth at all costs, with all the pollution, overflowing mountains of waste and overconsumption this entails.

Let me start with space. It is imperative that decision-makers adopt a responsible approach and make the best use of the little space available to us. Unfortunately, the current government (and previous governments) have obtained and maintained power by dishing out permits, widening roads and supporting preposterous ideas like sacrificing precious industrial land to build a racetrack.

The noise and fumes released by cars are a constant, even in the somewhat less congested towns such as Attard, Żebbuġ or Rabat. The streets we grew up playing in as children are now empty. The government has noticed the displeasure of some constituents and it has set up Project Green to attempt to address this discontent. As expected, the agency has failed to significantly improve things, as it fails to address the root of the problem: unlimited development and road widening.

We can do better. We must prioritise the well-being of our communities and we, as politicians, have a duty to say no sometimes. The Planning Authority must be reformed to ensure that it operates fairly. At present, it operates its rules rigidly with the common citizen but is super flexible when it comes to the big and powerful developers.

Moreover, we must commence a shift towards sustainable mobility, first by prioritising cyclists, pedestrianising urban centres and introducing a bus rapid transit system (BRT). I am glad Transport Minister Chris Bonett picked up our BRT proposal. A proposal which did not come out of thin air but through following what experts in the field, including Maltese experts, have been saying for years on end.

From a wider economic perspective, we must have a close look at a ‘beyond-growth’ economic model together with like-minded allies on an EU level. Not that there are many of them at the moment, with far-right demagoguery becoming somewhat mainstream and with so-called ‘centrist’ opportunist parties and Christian Democrats demolishing gains in social and ecological policies. This involves investing heavily in workers and in more social business models like cooperatives, which, in turn, means higher, dignified wages rather than storing fake value in land.

Speculation should be actively discouraged since this siphons off investment in people and their quality of life. We should let education be, let it do its job as a socialising, equalising force in society. Training and education are not one and the same. Resource use should have a price attached to it, whatever the resource, from plastic, to fossil energy, to building material.

Some resources already have a price but too many do not, leading to waste and pollution, not to mention health effects and environmental destruction whether in Malta or, conveniently for us, somewhere overseas. Industrial policy should be based on both carrot and stick measures to increase efficiency in resource use, be it raw materials or energy.

We must be crystal clear with people: your overconsumption and carelessness have deleterious effects on the whole of society, and increase the use of carrot and stick approach to reduce resource use. Those who reduce consumption and the production of packaging waste should be rewarded; the others must pay, whether it’s through wider deployment of deposit schemes or consumption taxes.

The same goes for companies. The most important social measure is ensuring decent wages, not encouraging waste, pollution and overconsumption disguised as social conscience. All this does is favour profiteering off the common good and common resources.

We are moving forward too slowly. Nepotism and political posturing about necessary eco-charges, together with supermarket politics for the powerful, is what got us where we are. Nature will not wait, the neo-fascist politics of hate will not solve a thing, neither will ‘centrist’ wishy-washy emptiness. We must adapt for our own sake.

Ralph Cassar

Ralph Cassar is secretary general of ADPD.