Alliance Real Estate Group announces the opening of its newest branch in Ta’ Xbiex Marina, marking a strategic expansion following a successful year of branch network consolidation in 2024.

The new office is co-owned by experienced real estate professionals Ana-Marija Zafirovska, Anna Ebejer, and Igor Borsov, who collectively bring over 40 years of industry expertise. Together with their team of twelve property sales and letting advisors, they are set to provide exceptional service, specialising in one of Malta’s most sought-after locations.

Ana-Marija Zafirovska holds a degree in Sociology from Macedonia and a Master’s degree in Marketing, which she obtained after moving to Malta in 2010. With a background in marketing and advertising, she transitioned into real estate and has been a key figure at Alliance since 2019, managing another branch before taking this opportunity to establish her own in Ta’ Xbiex.

Anna Ebejer has been with Alliance since 2010, having previously managed her own fashion business, which she founded in 1990. Her deep-rooted experience in sales and customer relations has been an asset to the company’s growth.

Alliance offers the best support infrastructure, database size, and advisor training

Originally from Macedonia, Igor Borsov brings extensive experience in Malta’s real estate sector. As a top-performing real estate partner, his leadership adds a dynamic edge to the new branch’s management team.

“From my experience working with Malta’s leading real estate firms, Alliance offers the best support infrastructure, database size, and advisor training. It was our natural choice when selecting a franchise partner,” said Zafirovska.

Alliance Group CEO Michael Bonello welcomed the new partners and their team, emphasizing the benefits of the company’s franchise model. “Alliance franchise offices enjoy the same infrastructure, training, marketing, and operational support as our founding branches. They also gain access to our extensive and growing sales and letting database, shared by more than 350 advisors across all branches,” Bonello stated. “We are proud to welcome the Ta’ Xbiex team into our corporate family. Their expertise and dedication will further streng­then the Alliance Group.”

Alliance Real Estate Group offers a comprehensive range of real estate sales and letting services, providing its advisors with top-tier training, cutting-edge tools, and resources to deliver outstanding customer service.

For more details and information, visit www.alliance.mt or follow Alliance Real Estate Group on social media.