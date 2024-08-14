OBITUARY

VELLA. On August 12, JOSEPHINE, at her residence in Naxxar. Widow of the late Anthony, mother to John and Sarah, her husband Michael Curmi and their beloved daughters Francesca, Nina and Lexi. She was an inspiration to all who knew her; she never stopped fighting. She will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held today, Wednesday, August 14, at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, at 9.15am, followed by burial at the family grave at the Addolorata Cemetery, Paola.

IN MEMORIAM

AZZOPARDI – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother, today is the 27th anniversary of her demise. Fondly loved and cherished by her sons and daughters, Alex, Edward, Jennifer, Catherine and their families.

MAZZONE. In loving memory of a dear husband and father Dott. LUIGI (Gigi) MAZZONE, being the fourth anniversary since his passing to a better life. Remembered by his wife Lucia and daughter Gabriella. Also remembered by his cousins and many friends. A mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, August 15, at 10am at Santa Caterina d’Italia church, Valletta.

MICALLEF – EMMA MARIA. Treasured memories of a caring and devoted mother and nanna on the 22nd anniversary of her being called to Our Lord. Deeply missed and so lovingly remembered by Rachelle and Martin, Emma, James and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

MILLER – LINA. Fondest memories of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who is forever in our thoughts and prayers, especially today, on the 16th anniversary of her death. Ray and Simone, Sarah, Kate and Magnus, Alex, Anna, Max and Mia. May she rest in peace.

MOMPALAO de PIRO – JOE and JULIA. Celebrating their life together, reunited on August 14, 2001. Their children Susan, Aidan and Julian and their families.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. Treasured memories of our dear MARIO on his third anniversary. Never forgotten by Pat, Max, Nurtan and Julienne, nephews, nieces, in-laws and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – FRANCIS XAVIER. Precious memories of a beloved husband, father and nannu on the 16th anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by Lina, Joan, Denis and Roberta, Pippa and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day”.

