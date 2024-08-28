Obituaries

CASSAR. On August 19, in Rome, MARIA ANNA, aged 86, passed peacefully to eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her children. Mourning her great loss are her children Donatella, widow of Carlo Marchesiello, Andreina and her husband Jeroen Steeghs, Carlo Antonio and Manolita Catalogna, Josella Catalogna and Adrian Pace, her four grandchildren Chiara and her husband Federico Lupi, Jurian and Geraldine Baijot, Alexander and her most beloved Francesco, her great-grandchildren Dafne and Ascanio, her brothers Emanuel and Gladys Cassar, Michael and Roslyn Cassar, her youngest sister Victoria, widow of George Muscat, and her sisters-in-law Tanja, widow of her brother Joseph Cassar, and Ester, widow of Ottavio Catalogna, as well as her many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Friday, August 30, at 9am, at Msida parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI. On August 26, at St Catherine’s Residence, CETTINA, of Paola, aged 95, passed away peacefully joining her beloved late husband Victor Gauci. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Paul and his wife Valerie, Anna, widow of Alfredo Lucia, Charles and his wife Tania, Victor and his wife Luizette, Claire and her husband Ronald Zammit, her grandchildren Roberta, Julia, Maria, Marco, Matthias, Mickey, Paula, Nikki and Philippa, her great-grandchildren, her sisters, brothers in-law and their families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, August 28 at 8.30am at Paola parish church followed by a private burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On August 27 at St James Capua, Sliema, Helen, née Holland, of Sliema, aged 95, widow of Chief Justice Emeritus Dr Carmelo Schembri and mother of the late Mario, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children John and his wife Yvonne, Robert, David and his wife Lucienne, Joseph and his wife Anne, Michael and his wife Marvic, Rosanna, Lucia, Connie and her husband Stefan, Christine and her husband Robert, Angela and her husband David, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their respective families, her carer Mary, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St James Capua, Sliema tomorrow, Thursday, August 29 at 9.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On August 25, VINCENZA, née Micallef, passed away peacefully at the age of 66. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Ivan, her daughters Janis and husband Balint, Jasmine and Matias, Jessica, Julia and Cain and her grandson Adam, all her relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be held today at 5.30pm at St George’s Basilica, Victoria Gozo. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Forever cherished and in our hearts.

In Memoriam

CREMONA. Treasured memo­ries of our dearest father, Surg. Lt. Col. ANTHONY GERALD CREMONA, DDS, on the 16th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by his children Kathleen, Peter, Jennifer, David and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – Dr LAWRENCE ELLUL, MD, of Tarxien. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father, today the eighth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his beloved wife Josette, his son Kenneth and his wife Diane, his sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Cherished memories of dear auntie MARY on her anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

Fr JOE INGUANEZ - On the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by his brothers, sisters, in-laws and the respective families and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said today, Wednesday, August 28th at the Assumption of Our Lady parish church, Għaxaq. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

