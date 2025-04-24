When nearly 41% of students in Malta attend schools where teaching quality is held back by insufficient staff, as reported by Times of Malta, it's no surprise that international students face a unique set of challenges. Add language barriers, cultural shifts, and academic differences, and you get a complex equation that can be hard to solve without the right support tools.

Whether you're already enrolled or planning to study in Malta, understanding these challenges and how to overcome them can be the key to thriving academically and socially.

How do I adjust to Malta’s teaching style?

One of the most common questions international students ask upon arriving in Malta is how to adapt to the local academic environment. Unlike many systems that prioritize rote learning, Maltese higher education often emphasizes critical thinking, group presentations, and class participation.

But the transition isn’t always smooth. According to Malta University, one drawback of studying in Malta is the limited number of universities and degree programs. This constraint means students may not always find a perfect fit for their educational background or preferred teaching method, resulting in an academic mismatch.

Language fatigue and cultural overload

While English is an official language in Malta, and many lectures are delivered in English, international students still report experiencing “language fatigue”, the mental exhaustion from constantly thinking and communicating in a second language. Social interactions, administrative tasks, and even grocery shopping can become mentally taxing, especially in the first semester.

Culture shock also plays a role. As GBS Malta outlines, homesickness among international students in Malta is a significant concern. Students report emotional dips due to a lack of familiar foods, social rituals, or support systems. It often hits hardest during exam season, when stress levels peak.

Why is internet access so important for my classes?

Another question frequently raised by students online is about internet access and digital preparedness, and it’s more relevant than ever.

In today’s hybrid and tech-driven classrooms, digital literacy is no longer optional. Yet a Times of Malta report based on a global ICILS study found that Malta’s students are trailing in both computer literacy and computational thinking. In fact, one in five Maltese students falls in the lowest tier for basic digital skills. International students, especially those coming from countries with more digitally integrated curricula, often find the local tech infrastructure lacking.

This gap becomes even more apparent when you rely on online platforms for revision, collaboration, and exam prep.

Visa and bureaucracy: Why is my paperwork taking forever?

If you've ever searched, “Why is my Maltese student visa delayed?”, you're not alone. While Malta remains a popular destination for non-EU students, the bureaucratic maze of student permits, health insurance, and temporary residency can be overwhelming.

The administrative load doesn’t stop there. University enrolment processes often require translated documents, notarized certificates, and various legal steps. Any delays or miscommunications can cost weeks of valuable academic time, something that frustrates students who are already trying to settle into a new environment.

Are private universities in Malta worth it?

The debate between public and private universities is especially relevant in Malta, where the quality of education can vary widely. According to the Times of Malta, the island’s educational landscape is uneven: students in state schools face significant challenges, while private school attendees generally perform better, particularly in digital skills.

This contrast often leads international students to opt for private institutions, assuming they offer more consistent academic support. However, tuition costs can be high, and not all private degrees carry the same international recognition, making it crucial to research each institution’s accreditation and student support services thoroughly.

Emotional resilience and loneliness: How do I stop feeling isolated?

Living abroad is exciting, but it can also be incredibly isolating. As GBS Malta’s blog points out, international students commonly feel disconnected, especially if they arrive alone or have trouble finding their community.

It’s not just emotional. Loneliness can seriously impact academic performance, leading to procrastination, sleep issues, and concentration problems. One effective coping strategy is joining university clubs, sports, or cultural societies. Yet many students don’t feel confident enough to participate, particularly if they’re still grappling with homesickness or language insecurities.

Where can I find reliable study resources for my exams?

This is one of the most searched questions among students, and with good reason. While libraries in Maltese universities are fairly stocked, they can’t always keep up with the variety and volume of learning materials required across diverse programs.

That’s where smart digital solutions come in. Platforms offering peer-shared notes, past exams, and course summaries have become go-to tools for students looking to catch up or reinforce classroom learning. One such platform is study material on Studocu, which provides access to a wide range of student-contributed notes and study guides for different Maltese and international universities. It helps students prepare more efficiently, especially when dealing with time constraints, language barriers, or unfamiliar topics.

International-mindedness: Still a work in progress

You might expect that in a country with a growing international student population, which rose from 5% in 2015 to 12% in 2022, inclusivity would be second nature. Yet, as Times of Malta reports, the real-world practice of international-mindedness still lags behind expectations in some institutions.

For instance, while some schools celebrate diversity and foster cultural sensitivity, others lack the staff training or institutional commitment needed to create a genuinely inclusive space. This inconsistency affects international students' academic confidence and mental well-being, especially when they experience subtle bias or exclusion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the cost of living for students in Malta?

On average, international students in Malta spend €700-€1,000 per month, including accommodation, transport, and food. While tuition may be relatively affordable, the high cost of private accommodation can be a financial burden.

Are part-time jobs available for students?

Yes, students from non-EU countries are allowed to work part-time (up to 20 hours per week) once they’ve been in Malta for three months and have obtained a work permit.

What’s the best way to overcome homesickness in Malta?

Creating a support routine, such as joining social groups, keeping in touch with family, and using familiar apps, can ease the transition. It is also recommended reaching out to student counselors when needed.

Can international students switch from one university to another?

Yes, though it involves reapplying and meeting the new institution’s admission and visa requirements. It’s not a common move, so it's best to consult your university’s international office before initiating a switch.

Final thoughts: Smart tools for smarter study

Malta remains a compelling study destination with its blend of Mediterranean charm and EU academic standards. However, international students must navigate a uniquely complex terrain, from educational mismatches and tech readiness to bureaucratic barriers and emotional hurdles.

The good news? Solutions exist. Whether it’s digital resources like Studocu, university support centers, or informal peer networks, the right strategies can help international students not just survive but thrive in Malta’s educational system.

As education systems evolve and international student numbers continue to grow, so must the tools, empathy, and policies that support them. Malta has already taken some promising steps, but there’s still work to be done to ensure no student is left behind.