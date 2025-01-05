Obituaries

BORG CARDONA – VIRGINIA (Virrie) passed away in her sleep to a better life on January 2, 2025. She joins in eternal rest her beloved husband Maurice and her son Chris. A beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she leaves to mourn her sad loss her sons Stanley and Tanya, Colin and Carmen, Adrian and Anna, Simon and Claire, her daughter-in-law Victoria, and their families, her dear sister Joyce and Prof. Anthony Jaccarini, her nephews, nieces and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 8, at 8.30am, at the parish church of the Annunciation, Balzan, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Casa Antonia, Balzan, for all their care and attention. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GUILLAUMIER. On December 24, EILEEN, widow of Jack, aged 85, passed away suddenly. Loved and remembered by her children Janet and Joe, Jeffrey and Michelle, her grandchildren Neal and Celine, Moira and Phil, Sean and Nicole, Tamara and Ben, Ryan, her great-grandchildren Jasmine, Megan, Andrew and Charlotte, surviving siblings, Terry and John, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 6, at 8.45am, for Santa Marija parish church (knisja l-qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRIFFA – CELINE, née Marguerat. On the second anniversary of the passing of my dear mother. Lovingly remembered and so terribly missed with every passing day. Your only son Kenrick Briffa and family.

GIALANZE. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, IRENE, on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Michelle, Karl, Sarah, Lisa and Edward. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm, at St Julian’s parish church.

MARTINELLI. In loving memory of MARIA on the first anniversary of her passing away. Treasured memories of a devout Catholic and a loyal friend. A prayer is solicited.

RANIOLO – JOSEPHINE, wife of Italo Raniolo. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, being the fourth anniversary of her death.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure.

You are loved beyond words

And missed beyond measure.

Always in our thoughts and prayers, your children, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass being said today at 11.30am at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa.

SCOTT. Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of JEAN MARY of Sliema, who passed away on this day two years ago, aged 88. Dearly remember by her friends. Lord, in Your mercy, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – PAULA. In loving memory of our mother, on her eighth anniversary today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons Mark and Ray and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB – ALFRED. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband, father and grandfather, tomorrow Monday, January 6, being the seventh anniversary of his passing away to eternal life.

Your life was one of kindly deeds,

A helping hand for others’ needs,

Sincere and true in heart and mind,

Beautiful memories left behind.

Lovingly remembered by his wife Therese, née Sammut and his children Caroline and Adrian, Steve and Louise, Claudine and Philip and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JOHN BONNICI (ex-Proprietor, J&A Bonnici Ltd) In loving memory of a dear father on the 42nd anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his sons Carmel and his wife Julie, Renzo, daughter Yvonne and her husband John, grandchildren David, Angie and her husband Antoine, Mireille, Daniel, Erika and her husband Jeremy, John and his wife Yanika, and Julia, great-grandchildren Ria, Maria, Sophie, Hollie, Ġannina and Luwiġi. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of MARISA BONNICI, née Xuereb a dear mother, wife and daughter on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her husband Renzo, her daughters Erika and her husband Jeremy, Julia and her boyfriend Ian, her son John and his wife Yanika, grandchildren Sophie, Hollie, Ġannina and Luwiġi and her mother Teresa Xuereb. May the Lord grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of MARY ROSE CALVAGNA on the second anniversary of her demise, Friday, January 10. Deeply missed by her daughter Claire, grandson Matthew and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In Memoriam JOE CARDONA 11.7.1956 – 5.1.2014 And I continue to love him and miss him so much, long after the sound of his voice and his laughter have fallen silent in my life Kay

In loving memory of YVONNE FENECH 22.3.34 - 4.1.2023 a devoted mother and a loving grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing. Losing a loved one is always hard, but we draw comfort from the knowledge that we are better persons for having had her in our lives and that she lives on through us. Lord, grant her eternal peace Her daughter Elaine and her husband Keith and her grandson Miguel.

ANTONIO MANGANARO Loving and cherished memories of aspecial husband and father on the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply loved and missed by his wife Doris, his daughters Giuseppina, Giovanna,Antonella and her husband Biagio, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Masses for his repose will be said today at 10am at St Catherine’s church, Valletta (Italian Community)and on Friday, January 10 at 9am at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, at 10am at the Jesuit church and at 6.15pm at St Dominic parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest

MIRIAM PORTELLI A precious mother so deeply missed by her children Ralph, Connie, Joe and Pierre, their spouses, spouse of her deceased son Mark, her grandchildren and their families, today the ninth anniversary of her passing to eternal life ‘You may be gone But your love lives on ….. forever’ May she rest in peace

In loving memory of PAUL J. SPITERI Ex-Customs & Excise Officer on the 13th anniversary of his demise, 5.1.2 012 Greatly missed and eternally mourned by his wife Angela, his sons Pierre and his wife Najoua, Marcel and his wife Mary Theresa, and Michel, his grandchildren Kurt, Thomas and Naim, relatives, friends and past colleagues. A prayer is kindly solicited and most greatly appreciated. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest

