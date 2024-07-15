Obituaries

BRISCOE. On July 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, GERALD, aged 90, passed away peacefully, com­forted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his children Karen and her husband Neil, Peter and his wife Julie, Joanne and her husband Louis, David, his grandchildren Jonathan and his wife Stacey, Patrick and his wife Tara, Stephanie, Luisa and her husband Anselmo, Edwina, Francesca, his great-grand­children Olivia and Toby, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei tomorrow Tuesday, July 16, at 8.15am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Ceme­tery. The family gratefully acknowledge all the help, kind­ness and attention given by the medical and support staff at Mater Dei. Donations to the Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HALLADIN. With great sadness we announce the loss of ANTOINETTE, née Pisani, who passed away peacefully in Bocholt, Germany, on July 10, aged 72. She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband Georg, her two sons and her six grandchildren. The funeral will take place in Germany on July 24. May she rest in eternal peace.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of ADRIAN on the third anniversary of his passing away. Forever loved and always missed by his wife Yasmin, née Taylor-East, his daughter Francesca and her husband Oliver, his siblings and their families, and his in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – Dr MISAEL CASSAR. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Valerie and family.

FARRUGIA – VICTOR. Fondest memories of a devoted father and grandfather on his anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

SANT – RONNIE. Remembering with love our brother on the 90th anniversary since his demise, aged two months. Some of us never knew you but you remain very much in our thoughts and prayers. Ann, Edward, Tony, Joan and Marie.

In Memoriam In loving memory of REGINALD SAVIOUR RICHARD ATTARD on the 18th anniversary of his passing away Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his seven children, their respective spouses and partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Please remember him in your prayers. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen "For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Jesus Christ our Lord." Romans 6:23

