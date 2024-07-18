In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of CONNIE. Today the third anniversary of her death, the 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of her soul. Always remembered by her siblings, nephews and nieces and their respective spouses. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CORDINA – AMELIA. In loving memory of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing away. Never forgotten and fondly remembered by Sandra, Michel and Simone and their families.

De BRINCAT. Sweet and tender memories of my adored father PUBLIUS, a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. Forever etched in my heart.

NAUDI. In loving memory of RITA, née Farrugia, widow of Alfred Naudi, mother of Marty and her husband Philip and James, grandmother to Ali and Maria and great-grandmother to Luke and Silas, this being the fourth anniversary of her death. May she rest in peace.

XUEREB – RITA, née Pace. Treasured memories lovingly and enduringly recalled by her family since her passing on July 18, 1982.

