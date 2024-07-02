OBITUARIES

CALLEJA – PACIFICO (Paċikk) of Mosta, 1939-2024, died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Funeral to be announced soon. For further information, e-mail billyjmcbee@ gmail.com or call 9922 0285.

MONTAGUE – MARIA, née Felice Pace, widow of Bernard, died peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital on June 29, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Patricia and her husband David Vassallo, her son John and his wife Christine, née Portelli,

her grandchildren Andrea, Rowena, Holly, Sam, partners, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, July 3, for the parish church of Santa Marija, Attard, where a funeral mass to pray for the repose of her soul will be offered at 9am, followed by interment at Attard cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

GASAN – JOE. In loving memory of our dear papà, today the 48th anniversary of his death. Remembered with fondest memories and love by his children Paula, Sylvia, Veronica and Joe, their respective spouses, grandchildren and all the family. John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life”. Eternal rest give unto him Oh Lord.

PACE – VICTOR. Today being the 67th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his children Mona, Rosanne, Gloria, Massie and in-laws. Sweet Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

SOLER – JOSEPH A. 14 years have passed but still you stay as near and dear as yesterday. Rest in peace. Annina, JoAnna, Paula, Vicki and family.

