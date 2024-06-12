Obituary

DELIA – MARYANNE (Annie). On June 9, MARYANNE, aged 96, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her most devoted sisters Yvonne Delia, and Phyllis, widow of Paul Muscat; in-laws Marianne Delia and Emily Delia; her numerous and loving nieces and nephews and their families; other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital today, Wednesday, June 12, at 1.30pm for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, and St Clare’s monastery, St Julian’s, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank St James Capua Hospital staff for their dedication and care, and the nurses and carers who looked after her so lovingly during these last years.

In Memoriam

FENECH – IVAN. In ever loving memory of the best husband and father in the world on the fifth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Katrin, his daughter Mia, his sister Romina, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. Today marks the first anniversary of the sudden passing of TAZIANA on her 74th birthday. She is dearly missed by her sisters Maria, Helen, Anna and Amata, their husbands, and all her nephews and nieces and their families, whom she loved dearly. May she rest in peace. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6pm at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In ever loving memory of a devoted sister and aunt ĊETTINA, today being the second anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her brothers Antoine and Fr Joseph Mifsud Bonnici, her nephews and nieces, her cousins, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – ROSALIE. In loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother. Forever in our hearts. Please remember her in your prayers.

