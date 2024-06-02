Obituaries

BRINCAT. On May 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, ARTHUR, aged 74, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and never forgotten by his sister Mary, his brothers Alfred and Fabian and their families. The funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 9.15am at St Thérèse of Lisieux sanctuary, Birkirkara. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DUERS. On May 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, RONALD FREDERICK JAMES, aged 77, from Sliema, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Emma, his son Kurt and his wife Jenny, his grandchildren Rafael and Felix, his mother-in-law Maria Carmela, widow of Anthony, his in-laws and their respective spouses, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 4, at 3.15pm for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment at Sta Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant him eternal rest. He now rejoins his parents Frederick and Elizabeth, and his sister Marion. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

FARRUGIA. On May 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, of Sliema, aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his children Silvio and his wife Anna, Mariella and her husband Matthew, Josef and his wife Krista, his grandchildren, his great-granddaughter, his sister Marlene, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 3, at 1.15pm for St Mary’s parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In loving memory of our dear parents PAUL, June 2, 2001, and HELEN (Lily), June 14, 1988. Always in the prayers of their daughters Maria, widow of Anthony Tabone, Rose, widow of Norman Farrugia, Antoinette, wife of Joseph Spiteri Audibert, Claudia, wife of Raymond Spiteri and Pauline, wife of Anthony Farrugia. Sorely missed by their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CARUANA – EMANUEL. Treasured memories of a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the third anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Antoinette, his daughters Anne Marie, Lucienne, Rosanne and his son Albert, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – FRANK. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 33rd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. His daughters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – Notary JOSEPH RAYMUND GRECH. Lovingly remembering our dear father on his anniversary today and always. His daughters Maria, Anna, Sylvana and their families.

GRECH – PAUL. Cherished memories of my beloved father, today the 31st anniversary of his death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Natalie.

LAFERLA – MARY ROSE. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the fourth anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 5.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May she rest in peace.

SPITERI GONZI – (Elizabeth) BETTY. In ever loving memory of a dear mother, especially today the 20th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family.

