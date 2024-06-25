FLERI SOLER. On June 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNA, née Camilleri, widow of Joseph, went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 91, peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Michael and Maria, David and Astrid, Paul and Maria, Peter and Jackie, Andrew and Anna Maria, and Stephen, grandchildren and great-grandchild, her in-laws George and his wife Maria, sister-in-law Joan, widow of Lino, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 26, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

VELLA – VICTOR. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed. Maria, Anne Marie, Antoine and Liz, Gillian and André and Matthew, Julian, Maria and Michela.

In loving m emory of TESSIE SOLER today being the 21st anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Time and years slip gently by, Yet love and memories never die. So sadly missed yet s o close to our hearts. Marceline and Joseph, Marie, widow of her son Denis, grandchildren and g reat-grandchildren. The 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul.

